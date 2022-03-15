Holi 2022: You can splash colours all over your Google screen. Here's how

Holi 2022: Google's white screen can be made colourful with just a few clicks of the mouse.

Google is known to mark festivals either with Doodles or by letting users have an immersive experience with interesting features. Google is celebrating Holi with an interactive feature that lets users celebrate the festival of colours virtually by splashing colours on its homescreen.

The white screen of the search engine can be made colourful with just a few clicks of the mouse.

To try out Google’s live Holi celebration, type “Holi” in the search bar and scroll down. On the right corner of your screen, you will see three plates with three colours, red, blue and orange.

Click on any of the plates first and then, move to any other part of the screen. Each click with throw a splash of colour on the screen. Google has also added a splash sound as each colour falls on the screen. So make sure that you turn your volume up.

To remove the colours from the screen and start the game all over again, click on the blue drop sign on the top of the screen.

You can also share a screenshot of your virtual Holi celebrations by sharing a link on Twitter, Facebook or e-mailing your dear ones.

Holi falls on Friday, March 18 this year. The festival heralds the arrival of spring.

According to scriptures, Holika was a demoness who was burnt to death. 'Holika Dahan' is held on the eve of Holi typically at or after sunset when a fire is lit to symbolise the victory of good over evil.

People smear coloured powder on each other or splash coloured water at each other as they celebrate the festival.