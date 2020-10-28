Here's how netizens reacted to Facebook merging Instagram DM with messenger

After Instagram rolled out the latest update to merge the direct messaging service with Facebook's messenger to allow users to seamlessly connect across apps, netizens reacted with memes and jokes.

The update replaces the regular DM icon of Instagram with Facebook messenger logo and the users of both apps can directly reach out to each other without them needing to download the app.

Besides, Instagram also allows users to now change the chat colour, create selfie stickers, chat with friends who use Facebook without downloading the app.

Soon reactions around the update started pouring in, many also shared memes and jokes as #instagramupdate trended on Twitter.

Check out a few reactions here:



#instagramupdate

*People after updating Instagram to the latest version* pic.twitter.com/DTX5NvvcoQ — Pritesh Mishra (@pritesh749) October 27, 2020





What you hate about new Instagram update!!#instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/9Tpnr6gRrn

— Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) October 27, 2020



Mark Zuckerberg after Changing Every Social Media App to look Similar #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/EvDRazgq8v — Asad Malik (@asad_malik___) October 27, 2020





Me: Instagram is much better than Facebook.

Le Zuckerberg:#instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/GtktFgNpL8 — Sonali Sharma (@sharmaalogy) October 27, 2020