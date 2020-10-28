172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|heres-how-netizens-reacted-to-facebook-merging-instagram-dm-with-messenger-6028701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's how netizens reacted to Facebook merging Instagram DM with messenger

The new update replaces the regular DM icon of Instagram with Facebook messenger logo, and the users of both the apps can directly reach out to each other without them needing to download the messenger app

Moneycontrol News

After Instagram rolled out the latest update to merge the direct messaging service with Facebook's messenger to allow users to seamlessly connect across apps, netizens reacted with memes and jokes.

The update replaces the regular DM icon of Instagram with Facebook messenger logo and the users of both apps can directly reach out to each other without them needing to download the app.

Besides, Instagram also allows users to now change the chat colour, create selfie stickers, chat with friends who use Facebook without downloading the app.

Close

Soon reactions around the update started pouring in, many also shared memes and jokes as #instagramupdate trended on Twitter.

Check out a few reactions here:







First Published on Oct 28, 2020 03:01 pm

tags #Business #Facebook #Instagram #Technology #world

