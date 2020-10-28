Here's how netizens reacted to Facebook merging Instagram DM with messenger

The new update replaces the regular DM icon of Instagram with Facebook messenger logo, and the users of both the apps can directly reach out to each other without them needing to download the messenger app
After Instagram rolled out the latest update to merge the direct messaging service with Facebook's messenger to allow users to seamlessly connect across apps, netizens reacted with memes and jokes.
Besides, Instagram also allows users to now change the chat colour, create selfie stickers, chat with friends who use Facebook without downloading the app.
Soon reactions around the update started pouring in, many also shared memes and jokes as #instagramupdate trended on Twitter.
