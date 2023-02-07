English
    Here are 4 trends that show Blockchain Gaming will boom in 2023

    Those plumping for blockchain technology are gung-ho about its prospects and expect to see the segment grow significantly as more games reach the beta and alpha stages.

    Anjali Kochhar
    February 07, 2023 / 06:58 AM IST
    Representative Image

    The global blockchain gaming market is estimated to grow 70.3 per cent (CAGR) in the next five years, according to a report by MarketsAndMarkets. The 155-page report suggested that by 2027, this industry is likely to be valued at USD 65.7 billion as opposed to USD 4.6 billion in 2022. While the outlook is positive, the growth of blockchain gaming may be hindered by one major factor: a lack of awareness among the masses.

    Still, if all goes well, a 70 per cent CAGR is not a bad forecast for firms involved in blockchain gaming. Experts have identified four trends that may drive industry growth. Here’s a look at those trends:

    1. The transition from ‘traditional’ to ‘new-age’

    A unique yet restrictive feature of traditional games is that they are highly centralised, i.e., the characters, rewards, weapons or even coding used to develop that game cannot be used elsewhere. Blockchain, however, promises to change that. This technology will allow users to acquire and use their rewards elsewhere. It enables professional gamers to earn real-life rewards.