Thyroid gland swelling: Avoid these foods that can weaken functioning of thyroid gland

The thyroid gland, a well-crafted butterfly-shaped organ in the lower neck, is sometimes enlarged, giving rise to a swelling called goitre (Image: Canva)

You must have commonly heard people referring to a swelling in the front of their neck as 'thyroid'. This enlargement is medically termed goitre - a common condition found more in women compared to men. Weighing about 15-40 gm, the thyroid gland is responsible for maintaining a high rate of metabolism by increasing oxygen consumption by the tissues, prominently in the heart, liver, kidney, and skeletal muscles.

During pregnancy, thyroid hormones initiate the differentiation and maturation of brain cells, enhancing memory, learning, and intellectual capabilities. By increasing the body temperature, indirectly, it also increases the cardiac output.

The thyroid gland, a well-crafted butterfly-shaped organ burrowed in the lower neck, sometimes undergoes enlargement and gives rise to a conspicuous swelling called goitre. This thyroid swelling can be ascribed to a series of factors, including hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid), hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid), the presence of thyroid nodules, or even the worrisome specter of thyroid cancer. The major hormones secreted by the thyroid gland include Thyroxine (T3), Triiodothyronine (T4), and Calcitonin. Iodine is necessary for synthesising these hormones, and an imbalance in its levels may lead to thyroid dysfunction.

Though certain food products can lead to disturbed functioning of this gland, one of the most commonly known reasons is the dietary lack of iodine, which can result in goitre. This swelling may cause changes in voice and even difficulty swallowing as it presses against the trachea or the esophagus, respectively.

Here are a few hidden culprits, foods that can jeopardise the functioning of the thyroid gland:

Kale: The next time you bite into a healthy, green sandwich, one that's oozing edible leaves, pause for a moment and contemplate whether this member of the Brassicaceae family has made its way into it. Kale is a goitrogen, predisposing a person's chances of developing a swollen thyroid. Moderation is key.

Cauliflower: Another one of grandma's classics, cauliflowers contain a compound called indole glucosinolate. According to a research article published on PubMed Central, this secondary metabolite degrades into a 'goitrin metabolite' called thiocyanate, which inhibits the uptake of iodine by the follicular cells present in the thyroid gland.

Soy products: An estrogen-like compound called isoflavone, abundantly found in soy, has been found to inhibit thyroid hormones. In cases where the person already suffers from iodine deficiency, soy augments the enlargement of the thyroid gland. There are fewer chances of the thyroid getting affected by soy if the person's intake of iodine is adequate.

Pearl Millet: Scientifically known as Pennisetum glaucum, it is famous for its seeds and forage. Millet can stifle thyroid functioning, regardless of the apposite amounts of iodine in the diet. Parts of the Asian diet have been known to depend on millet, so it is encouraged not to indulge in them too often.

Calcium supplements: If you are already on thyroid medication, abstain from calcium supplements, as they may interfere with the absorption of the prescribed medicines. Spacing the consumption may provide a good four-hour gap.

Coffee: If you're the quintessential coffee person, getting rid of your heart's beloved (coffee, of course) might be challenging in a day or two. Since your favourite brew may affect thyroid medication, drinking it an hour or two before the therapeutic drug is advised.