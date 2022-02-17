Obstructive Sleep Apnea caused Bappi Lahiri's death. Know symptoms, causes, treatment

Bappi Lahiri died at the age of 69.

Bappi Lahiri, iconic singer-composer, died of obstructive sleep apnea, doctors said. Lahiri, who was facing multiple health issues, died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night. He was 69.

What is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a common but serious sleep-related breathing disorder, can affect people of all ages, including infants and young children, but it is seen mostly in the age group of 50 years and above, and those suffering from obesity, experts said. It happens when a person's breathing is interrupted during sleep.

There are three forms of obstructive sleep apnea: mild, moderate and severe.

Symptoms

Snoring, tiredness, morning headaches, daytime sleepiness or fatigue, dry mouth upon awakening, sudden awakening with the sensation of choking, irritability and lack of concentration, mood disturbances.

Causes

Obstructive sleep apnea is a disorder caused by the repetitive collapse of the upper airway during sleep. It is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder. OSA occurs when the muscles supporting the soft tissues in the throat, such as tongue and soft palate, relax, said Dr Santosh Bangar, senior consultant psychiatrist, Global Hospital, Parel, central Mumbai.

He said when the obstruction is severe, the oxygen supply to various body organs is affected, leading to apnea (stoppage of breathing).

Obesity is the most common cause for sleep apnea and hence, weight of a person should be under control.

Diagnosis

Parikh said diagnostic sleep study is important to prove diagnosis of sleep apnea and its severity.

Treatment

Treatment options are decided on an individual basis depending on severity and symptoms and may include weight reduction, positive airway pressure therapy, dental appliances. A surgery is rarely required.