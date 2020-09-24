MoS for Railways Suresh Angadi dies of COVID-19 at AIIMS Delhi

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi died of the novel coronavirus disease at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on September 23.

Angadi, 65, had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 11 and was an asymptomatic patient initially. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP later developed COVID-19 related complications and had to be moved to AIIMS Trauma Centre, reported India Today.

Suresh Angadi, a four-time Lok Sabha member from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka, became the first Union Cabinet Minister to succumb to the novel coronavirus disease. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/2QDHQe0Pmj

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2020

Mourning his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:

To pay tribute to the deceased minister, the Indian national flag will be flown half mast on September 24 in all government offices in Delhi where it is usually flown, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said.

