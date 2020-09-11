172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|mos-railways-suresh-angadi-tests-positive-for-covid-19-5828321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 06:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi tests positive for COVID-19

Taking the advice of doctors. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms," he tweeted.

PTI

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said he tested positive for COVID-19 on September 11 but was asymptomatic and "doing fine". "I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine.

The 65-year old Member of Lok Sabha from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka said he was asymptomatic.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 06:54 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Suresh Angadi

