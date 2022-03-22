India reports 1,581 new COVID-19 cases; active cases fall below 25,000

Representative image

India reported 1,581 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a tad higher than the previous day, though the number of active cases in the country fell below 25,000.

The fresh tally takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country to 4,30,10, 971.

Some 33 deaths were reported because of the infectious disease, raising the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 5,16,543. All the deaths were backlog cases reported by Kerala as part of its data reconciliation exercise.

Kerala, Gujarat and Karnataka reported two coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while five other states and UTs lost one life each. Majority of the states and UTs, however, did not report any COVID-19 deaths during the period.

The country’s active caseload has now come down to 23, 913, down 1,193 from the previous day, and active cases constitute 0.06 percent of the total confirmed cases. Kerala, at 6,260, has the highest active COVID-19 caseload in India, followed by Maharashtra which has 5,277 active cases.

In the 24-hour period, a total of 2,741 recoveries were added taking the total recoveries to 4,24, 70, 515, while the recovery rate touched 98.74 percent.

India’s daily COVID-19 test positivity rate has now reached 0.28 percent, while the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.39 percent.

A total of 5,68, 471 tests were carried out in the 24-hour period to detect the fresh infections, taking the total tally of tests to 78.36 crore.

The health ministry data show that a total of 181.56 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.