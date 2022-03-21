English
    You can travel to these countries with no quarantine if fully-vaccinated

    Coronavirus: With cases in falling in most countries, international travel is opening up.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST
    From Ireland to The Maldives, check places to go to on your next holiday.

    From Ireland to The Maldives, check places to go to on your next holiday.

    With a dip in coronavirus cases in most countries, international travel is opening up. In India, regular international flights are set to resume on March 27. If you are planning a holiday, here is a list of countries you can travel to hassle-free.

    Ireland

    Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road, Dublin 4, Irlanda gabriel-ramos-A4hOSJm9erU-unsplash

    Ireland had removed all coronavirus travel restrictions from March 6. Vaccinated international travellers no longer need to produce negative COVID-19 test reports upon arrival. There is no requirement to quarantine either.

    The Maldives

    Maldives mike-swigunski-k9Zeq6EH_bk-unsplash

    The Maldives had revoked its Covid-related public health emergency on March 13. No pre-arrival tests or quarantine is required now. The use of masks is recommended in crowded spaces and public transport.

    Nepal

    Stupa Bodhnath Kathmandu Nepal photo from air Drone raimond-klavins-59Al83Zjtf8-unsplash

    Nepal has done away with requirement for vaccinated travellers to produce negative Covid test reports before entry. Travellers don’t need to quarantine in their hotels.

    Cambodia

    Cambodia

    Vaccinated travellers do not need to undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests for travel to Cambodia, according to AP. Travellers who are not vaccinated will have to quarantine for two weeks. The country has also restored its visa-on-arrival facility.

    Indonesia

    Bali

    Indonesia has ended quarantine requirement for travellers but will still ask for negative COVID-19 reports, according to The Business Times. 

    Hong Kong to end ban on flights 

    Hong Kong

    Business hub Hong Kong will end its ban on flights from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Philippines, United States, Australia, Canada and France from April 1, Bloomberg reported. Quarantine period will be cut from two weeks to one.
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #International Travel #Ireland #Maldives #Travel
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 04:18 pm
