MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Fitness planner: Beginners' guide to running 10K in eight weeks - Part 3

Coming up in Weeks 5 and 6: 60 full minutes of running/walking for beginners. Prepare yourself mentally. And don't skip your stretches. Intermediate runners, scroll down for the getting faster 10K plan by Gagan Arora.

Shrenik Avlani
July 11, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST
Strength training and core work are an essential part of your training. If Weeks 3 and 4 were hard for you, repeat them before moving on to the plan for Weeks 5 and 6.

Strength training and core work are an essential part of your training. If Weeks 3 and 4 were hard for you, repeat them before moving on to the plan for Weeks 5 and 6.

The first month of the lockdown, after it was announced on March 24, 2020, was probably the toughest for everyone. We were doing things and living in a way that we were not used to. However, after a month, things became less difficult. It's the same with running. The first month of training for your maiden 10km run is difficult because your body is getting used to something new.

Different people take different amounts of time to get used to the demands running makes on their body. However, most are likely to be used to it all by the time the first four weeks are done, which means the training won’t feel as tough as it used to in the beginning.

Read again: Fitness planner: Beginners' guide to running 10K in eight weeks - Part 1

When Murli Pillai, 38, a public relations manager from Pune, started running in 2013, he could barely cover 20 metres. “My body wasn’t used to the high heart rate, I found breathing very difficult and suffered side stitches every day,” says Pillai. “But I stuck to it and before I knew it, I was completing the 2km loop of the race course at Pune. After a month of running, the soreness that I used to feel in the evenings on the days I ran stopped. It had become a part of my normal life.”

“The good thing with running is that the effort you put in is completely under your control and the result also is pretty much under your control,” adds Pillai.

Close

Related stories

The ideal training period needed to go from couch to 10km is 12 weeks. So, if you found last week difficult, repeat the Week 4 workout for another week and then continue with the programming for the fifth week.

Find the Week 4 and 5 planner here: Fitness planner: Beginners' guide to running 10K in eight weeks - Part 2

If you are following the beginners’ Moneycontrol Couch to 10k plan, this is when you ought to prepare yourself mentally to run for the whole hour. “Congratulations, you are a runner,” says Bengaluru-based running coach Dharmendra Kumar. “Now, it's time to take things to the next level. This fortnight you will, for the first time, spend a full hour on your feet doing a walk-run routine.”

The good news is that your body and mind are unlikely to revolt at the idea of running longer distances now. The body adapts and quickly gets used to the new activity.

It took Pillai two months to run 6km non-stop but then he didn’t have a structured plan like this one. He says the run did wonders for his confidence, and he believed 10km and even a half marathon was doable. As he increased his distance and time shuffling his feet, new problems appeared. He had an aching back because he didn’t know the importance of strength-training in a running routine. He suffered shin splints after the long runs.

Shin splints can be fixed by simply icing the affected area and stretching your calves. And back ache won’t be an issue if you stretch properly after every run, suggests Gagan Arora, lifestyle and running coach and founder of Kosmic Fitness in Delhi.

Do not cut down on strength training and core work, says Arora. “When the distances become longer, stretching becomes even more important. Do not be lazy about it or make excuses like (you) did not have the time. It will come back to bite you. Nutrition and rest are as important as training. A properly fuelled and well-rested body responds better to training than a tired one,” Arora adds.

Couch to 10K: Weeks 5 and 6

Running Fitness planner weeks 5 and 6 for beginners

 

 

Intermediate Runners

Running Fitness planner weeks 5 and 6 for intermediate runners
Shrenik Avlani is an editor, writer and journalist, and co-author of The ShivFit Way, a book on functional fitness.
Tags: #10K run #Couch to 10K #fitness #Fitness planner #Health #running #weekend reads
first published: Jul 11, 2021 01:38 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.