Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

The Centre on February 20 said five states - Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh - are experiencing an upsurge in daily cases.

As many as 14,199 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now topping 1.10 crore, the health ministry’s February 22, 2021 update shows. India reported 83 new deaths and 9,695 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the release shows.

While 1,11,16,854 beneficiaries have been vaccinated across India so far, active cases continued to rise for the fifth consecutive day, with an increase of 4,421 cases to 1,50,055 on February 22.

Maharashtra reported the most (6,971) new cases followed by Kerala (4,070), Tamil Nadu (452), Karnataka (413) and Punjab (348). These five states account for 86 percent of all the new cases in the country.

Maharashtra reported the most (35) new deaths followed by Kerala (15), Punjab (six), Chhattisgarh (five) and Madhya Pradesh (four). These five states account for 78 percent of all the new deaths in the country.

About 20 states and union territories—Andaman and Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Goa, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tripura—did not report any deaths.

India’s recovery rate is now 97.2 percent. Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu record the highest (99.8 percent) recovery rate. In terms of cases, Kerala recorded 4,345 new recoveries, the most, followed by Maharashtra (2,417), Tamil Nadu (460), Karnataka (353) and Gujarat (264).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,10,05,850 with 1,06,99,410 recoveries and 1,56,385 deaths as per February 22 update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.4 percent, with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent). Less than 7 lakh daily tests were reported on February 21 with more than 21.15 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.