Coronavirus daily update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

Source: Reuters

As many as 18,088 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now above 1.03 crore, as per the health ministry’s January 6, 2021 update.

India reported 264 new deaths (below the 300 mark for 12th day in a row) and 21,314 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. Active cases continue to drop, to 2,27,546 with a fall of 3,490 cases in a day.

Kerala reported the most (5,615 or 31 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (3,160), Chhattisgarh (1,021), Tamil Nadu (820) and Karnataka (815). These five states account for 63 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 64 deaths, followed by Chhattisgarh (25), Kerala (24), West Bengal (24) and Uttar Pradesh (20). These five states account for 59 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

About nine states and union territories--Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry and Sikkim did not report any deaths today.

India’s recovery rate is now 96.4 percent. Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu record the highest (99.7 percent) recovery rate, while Sikkim now reports the lowest (89.5 percent). In terms of cases, Kerala recorded 4,922 new recoveries, the most, followed by Maharashtra (2,828), Chhattisgarh (1,651), Karnataka (1,377) and West Bengal (1,166).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,03,74,932 with 99,97,272 recoveries and 1,50,114 deaths as per January 6, update. The mortality rate in the country now stands at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent). More than 9 lakh daily tests were reported on January 5 with more than 17.74 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.

As many as 58 people have been found to be

infected

with the new strain of coronavirus from the United Kingdom, as on January 5, 2020.