Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

As many as 16,504 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, taking India’s overall tally to 1.03 crore, according to the health ministry’s latest update on January 4.

India reported 214 deaths (below the 300 mark for the 10th day in a row) and 19,557 recoveries in the previous 24 hours, data shows. Active cases continued to drop, to 2.43 lakh with a fall of 3,267 cases in a day.

Kerala reported the most (4,600 or 28 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (3,282), West Bengal (896), Tamil Nadu (867) and Karnataka (810). These five states accounted for 63 percent of all the new cases reported in India. Fifteen states are now reporting less than 100 new cases.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

Maharashtra reported the most deaths in a day (35), followed by West Bengal (26), Kerala (25) and Uttar Pradesh (16). These four states accounted for 48 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 11 states and Union Territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Pudduchery, Sikkim and Tripura did not report any deaths during this period.

India’s recovery rate now stands at 96.2 percent. While Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu has the highest recovery rate (99.7 percent), Sikkim now reports the lowest (89.3 percent). In terms of cases, Kerala recorded 4,668 new recoveries in a day, the most, followed by Maharashtra (2,064), West Bengal (1,432), Chhattisgarh (1,237) and Uttar Pradesh (1,179).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 1,03,40,469 (1.03 crore) with 99,46,867 recoveries and 1,49,649 deaths. The mortality rate in the country stood at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent). Less than 7.5 lakh daily tests were reported on January 3 with more than 17.56 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted restricted emergency use authorisation for the Serum Institute of India (SII)’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ vaccines against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.