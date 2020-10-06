172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|health-trends|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-october-6-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5927031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 6: Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally rises to 6.2 lakh

With more than 14.53 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.23 lakh) and Karnataka (6.47 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Tamil Nadu reported 5,395 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 5, taking its tally to 6,25,391.

With over 14.53 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on October 6 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 14,53,653 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,23,512 cases

> Karnataka - 6,47,712 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,25,391 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,17,437 cases

India has recorded more than 66.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,03,569 deaths. Of these, more than 9.1 lakh are active cases while over 56.6 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10,89,403 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 5, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands186365910 54
2Andhra Pradesh51060-3340 6664337558 601938 
3Arunachal Pradesh298936 7775198 19
4Assam33467143 1534911364 76011 
5Bihar11523-272 1769951537 924
6Chandigarh1604-69 10797199 177
7Chhattisgarh27857-691 970673336 108136 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu99-6 299111 2
9Delhi23080-1673 2639383588 554232 
10Goa4803-36 30456423 460
11Gujarat16718-91 1236381405 350913 
12Haryana11822-245 1215961255 149121 
13Himachal Pradesh3156-117 12653292 224
14Jammu and Kashmir14696-764 637901386 125210 
15Jharkhand10436-500 768431312 747
16Karnataka115496-97 5228467064 937084 
17Kerala84958379 1491114640 85923 
18Ladakh116660 341460 61
19Madhya Pradesh18757-615 1158782046 246329 
20Maharashtra252721-3001 116258512982 38347263 
21Manipur2696120 9334129 75
22Meghalaya2217449198 59
23Mizoram291-22 183730 0
24Nagaland1155-71 5422113 17
25Odisha28006-1498 2064004098 92417 
26Puducherry4513-274 24221458 543
27Punjab12895-682 1026481671 364138 
28Rajasthan2121561 1234212090 155914 
29Sikkim598-51 254767 46
30Tamil Nadu45881-239 5696645572 984662 
31Telangana26644-408 1747692381 118110 
32Tripura487618 22131255 301
33Uttarakhand8701-388 42621881 66917 
34Uttar Pradesh45024-1361 3663214269 609263 
35West Bengal27717278 2407073009 525561 
Total#919023-15404 566249075787 103569884 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 3.5 crore infections and over 10.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Oct 6, 2020 09:57 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

