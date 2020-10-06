Coronavirus state-wise tally October 6: Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally rises to 6.2 lakh

Tamil Nadu reported 5,395 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 5, taking its tally to 6,25,391.

With over 14.53 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on October 6 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 14,53,653 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,23,512 cases

> Karnataka - 6,47,712 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,25,391 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,17,437 cases

India has recorded more than 66.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,03,569 deaths. Of these, more than 9.1 lakh are active cases while over 56.6 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10,89,403 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 5, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 186 4 3659 10 54 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 51060 -3340 666433 7558 6019 38 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2989 36 7775 198 19 1 4 Assam 33467 143 153491 1364 760 11 5 Bihar 11523 -272 176995 1537 924 9 6 Chandigarh 1604 -69 10797 199 177 3 7 Chhattisgarh 27857 -691 97067 3336 1081 36 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 99 -6 2991 11 2 9 Delhi 23080 -1673 263938 3588 5542 32 10 Goa 4803 -36 30456 423 460 4 11 Gujarat 16718 -91 123638 1405 3509 13 12 Haryana 11822 -245 121596 1255 1491 21 13 Himachal Pradesh 3156 -117 12653 292 224 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 14696 -764 63790 1386 1252 10 15 Jharkhand 10436 -500 76843 1312 747 4 16 Karnataka 115496 -97 522846 7064 9370 84 17 Kerala 84958 379 149111 4640 859 23 18 Ladakh 1166 60 3414 60 61 19 Madhya Pradesh 18757 -615 115878 2046 2463 29 20 Maharashtra 252721 -3001 1162585 12982 38347 263 21 Manipur 2696 120 9334 129 75 1 22 Meghalaya 2217 8 4491 98 59 5 23 Mizoram 291 -22 1837 30 0 24 Nagaland 1155 -71 5422 113 17 25 Odisha 28006 -1498 206400 4098 924 17 26 Puducherry 4513 -274 24221 458 543 4 27 Punjab 12895 -682 102648 1671 3641 38 28 Rajasthan 21215 61 123421 2090 1559 14 29 Sikkim 598 -51 2547 67 46 1 30 Tamil Nadu 45881 -239 569664 5572 9846 62 31 Telangana 26644 -408 174769 2381 1181 10 32 Tripura 4876 18 22131 255 301 2 33 Uttarakhand 8701 -388 42621 881 669 17 34 Uttar Pradesh 45024 -1361 366321 4269 6092 63 35 West Bengal 27717 278 240707 3009 5255 61 Total# 919023 -15404 5662490 75787 103569 884 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.5 crore infections and over 10.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.