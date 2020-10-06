Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Odisha reports less than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 34 days

Coronavirus LIVE updates | Trump, still infectious with coronavirus, back at White House — without mask

President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House on October 5 night after leaving the military hospital where he was receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19.

He immediately ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 2.1 lakh Americans — and then he entered the White House without a protective mask.

