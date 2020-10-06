Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Odisha reports less than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 34 days
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 66.2 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 197th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 66,23,815 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,02,685 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 84.3 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.52 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.36 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Trump, still infectious with coronavirus, back at White House — without mask
President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House on October 5 night after leaving the military hospital where he was receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19.
He immediately ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 2.1 lakh Americans — and then he entered the White House without a protective mask.
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha reports less than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 34 days
Odisha yesterday reported less than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after a gap of 34 days, even as the state’s coronavirus caseload went up to 2.35 lakh with 2,617 new infections, an official said.
The state also registered 17 fresh fatalities pushing the death toll due to the disease to 924. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 66,23,815. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 55,86,703 patients have recovered, 1,02,685 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 9,34,427. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.52 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 10.36 lakh.
With over 74.42 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and Peru are rising rapidly.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 197th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ has begun. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.