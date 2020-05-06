Coronavirus state-wise tally May 6: Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi continue to record highest number of confirmed cases

With 15,525 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (6,245) and Delhi (5,104).
India has as many as 49,391 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus that includes 1,694 people who have lost their lives, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 33,514 are active cases while 14,182 have been cured and discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on May 6 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Telangana has extended the lockdown till May 29, Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on May 5.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 5 reviewed the status of India's efforts in developing vaccine, chairing a meeting of the Task Force on Corona Vaccine Development, Drug Discovery, Diagnosis and Testing.
Below is the Coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|32
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1717
|589
|36
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|5
|Bihar
|536
|142
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|111
|21
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|36
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|5104
|1468
|64
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|6245
|1381
|368
|12
|Haryana
|548
|256
|6
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|42
|38
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|741
|320
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|125
|33
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|671
|331
|29
|17
|Kerala
|502
|462
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|41
|17
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3049
|1000
|176
|20
|Maharashtra
|15525
|2819
|617
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|12
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|175
|60
|1
|25
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|26
|Punjab
|1451
|133
|25
|27
|Rajasthan
|3158
|1525
|89
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|4058
|1485
|33
|29
|Telengana
|1096
|585
|29
|30
|Tripura
|43
|2
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|61
|39
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|2880
|987
|56
|33
|West Bengal
|1344
|364
|140
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|49391*
|14183
|1694
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, nearly 36.6 lakh infections and over 2.57 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
