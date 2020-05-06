App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 6: Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi continue to record highest number of confirmed cases

With 15,525 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (6,245) and Delhi (5,104).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has as many as 49,391 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus that includes 1,694 people who have lost their lives, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 33,514 are active cases while 14,182 have been cured and discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 6 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

With 15,525 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (6,245) and Delhi (5,104).

Telangana has extended the lockdown till May 29, Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on May 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 5 reviewed the status of India's efforts in developing vaccine, chairing a meeting of the Task Force on Corona Vaccine Development, Drug Discovery, Diagnosis and Testing.

Screen Shot 2020-05-06 at 9.42.44 AM

Below is the Coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33320
2Andhra Pradesh171758936
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam43321
5Bihar5361424
6Chandigarh111211
7Chhattisgarh59360
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi5104146864
10Goa770
11Gujarat62451381368
12Haryana5482566
13Himachal Pradesh42382
14Jammu and Kashmir7413208
15Jharkhand125333
16Karnataka67133129
17Kerala5024624
18Ladakh41170
19Madhya Pradesh30491000176
20Maharashtra155252819617
21Manipur220
22Meghalaya12101
23Mizoram100
24Odisha175601
25Puducherry960
26Punjab145113325
27Rajasthan3158152589
28Tamil Nadu4058148533
29Telengana109658529
30Tripura4320
31Uttarakhand61391
32Uttar Pradesh288098756
33West Bengal1344364140
Total number of confirmed cases in India49391*141831694
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 36.6 lakh infections and over 2.57 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 6, 2020 09:25 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | E-commerce platforms see heavy traffic for non-essentials: Report

Coronavirus impact | E-commerce platforms see heavy traffic for non-essentials: Report

Fed policymakers see slow, uneven US recovery after coronavirus downturn

Fed policymakers see slow, uneven US recovery after coronavirus downturn

Citing no evidence, Donald Trump accuses Democrats of wishing him failure in coronavirus response

Citing no evidence, Donald Trump accuses Democrats of wishing him failure in coronavirus response

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.