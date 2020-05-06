Coronavirus state-wise tally May 6: Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi continue to record highest number of confirmed cases

India has as many as 49,391 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus that includes 1,694 people who have lost their lives, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 33,514 are active cases while 14,182 have been cured and discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 6 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 15,525 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (6,245) and Delhi (5,104).

Telangana has extended the lockdown till May 29, Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on May 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 5 reviewed the status of India's efforts in developing vaccine, chairing a meeting of the Task Force on Corona Vaccine Development, Drug Discovery, Diagnosis and Testing.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1717 589 36 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 43 32 1 5 Bihar 536 142 4 6 Chandigarh 111 21 1 7 Chhattisgarh 59 36 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 5104 1468 64 10 Goa 7 7 0 11 Gujarat 6245 1381 368 12 Haryana 548 256 6 13 Himachal Pradesh 42 38 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 741 320 8 15 Jharkhand 125 33 3 16 Karnataka 671 331 29 17 Kerala 502 462 4 18 Ladakh 41 17 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 3049 1000 176 20 Maharashtra 15525 2819 617 21 Manipur 2 2 0 22 Meghalaya 12 10 1 23 Mizoram 1 0 0 24 Odisha 175 60 1 25 Puducherry 9 6 0 26 Punjab 1451 133 25 27 Rajasthan 3158 1525 89 28 Tamil Nadu 4058 1485 33 29 Telengana 1096 585 29 30 Tripura 43 2 0 31 Uttarakhand 61 39 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 2880 987 56 33 West Bengal 1344 364 140 Total number of confirmed cases in India 49391* 14183 1694 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 36.6 lakh infections and over 2.57 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

