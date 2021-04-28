Canada to provide 10 million dollars to India to support fight against COVID-19: PM Justin Trudeau

File image of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canada will provide 10 million dollars to India to support the country in its fight against the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced.

Addressing a press conference, Trudeau said that Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau had direct conversations with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar about how Canada can best help, including the donation of extra medical supplies.

We are also ready to provide 10 million dollars through the Canadian Red Cross to the Indian Red Cross, the Prime Minister said.

This will support everything from ambulant services to buying more Personal Protective Equipment locally, he said.

If you want to donate to the emergency efforts on the ground, go to redcross.ca As a world, we are in this fight together, Trudeau said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

About the talks between the Foreign Affairs Ministers of both the countries, he said: We are there to support in any ways we can, and those conversations are very much ongoing.

It’s something that Canadians are extremely concerned about as we see the terrible and tragic images coming out of India. We know that we need to be there for our friends. And indeed, we need to be there for everyone around the world because we don’t get through this pandemic anywhere until we get through it everywhere, Trudeau said.

Earlier, Foreign Affairs Minister Garneau said on Twitter that he spoke to his Indian counterpart Jaishankar about the Covid-19 situation in the country and conveyed Canada’s solidarity with the people of India. This morning, I spoke with @DrSJaishankar to convey Canada’s solidarity with the people of India as they face this deadly wave of #Covid19. Canada is exploring all options to support India’s urgent needs. We are ready to assist, he said in a tweet.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, the health ministry said on Wednesday. The death toll stands at 2,01,187, it said.