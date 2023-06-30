Harsh Goenka's tribute to HDFC's Deepak Parekh on retirement mentions Sachin Tendulkar

Harsh Goenka compared Deepak Parekh's retirement to Sachin Tendulkar's. (Image: @hvgoenka/Twitter and LinkedIn)

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh has announced his retirement ahead of the mega merger with HDFC Bank prompting industrialist Harsh Goenka to pay tribute to the veteran on Twitter, comparing his retirement to the day Sachin Tendulkar bid farewell to cricket.

Goenka hailed Parekh as a true titan in the financial world and praised his role as a crisis advisor to governments and senior industrialists. Goenka also acknowledged Parekh's instrumental role in establishing HDFC as a trusted and household name.

“In Deepak Parekh’s retirement, I feel the same today as I felt the day Sachin Tendulkar retired. A true titan in the financial world, a crisis advisor to both governments and many senior industrialists, he has been instrumental in making #HDFC a trusted and a household name,” Goenka tweeted with a picture of Parekh.



Parekh is a huge cricket fan and RPG Group's Ceat Tyres has had a close connection with cricketers.

Parekh, 78, stated that he will not take up any role in the bank after his retirement. Meanwhile, HDFC Chief Executive Officer Keki Mistry is expected to join the bank's Board, pending clearance from the Reserve Bank of India.

Addressing the shareholders, Parekh said, "It is my time to hang my boots with both anticipation and hope for the future. While this will be my last communication to shareholders of HDFC, rest assured we now stride tall into a very exciting future of growth and prosperity." He reassured shareholders that the company would continue to thrive under new leadership.

In an emotional letter, Parekh emphasized the invaluable experience gained during his tenure at HDFC. He affirmed that the company's history cannot be erased and expressed confidence that its legacy will be carried forward.

The merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank is set to take effect from July 1, marking a new chapter in the growth trajectory of both entities.