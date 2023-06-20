Hamish Harding, UK billionaire, among 5 missing on Titanic submarine

Hamish Harding is an experienced explorer who has ventured to space and undertaken numerous expeditions. (Image: @ actionaviationchairman/Instagram)

Renowned British adventurer Hamish Harding has been reported missing on a submersible that was diving to the wreckage of the Titanic. Harding, 58, who is the chairman of aircraft firm Action Aviation and holds three Guinness World Records, is an experienced explorer who has ventured to space and undertaken numerous daring expeditions.

According to Harding's stepson Brian Szasz, who posted on Facebook, the adventurer "has gone missing on (the) submarine." The operator of the submersible, OceanGate, has expressed its utmost focus on ensuring the safe return of the crew.

The company stated, "We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely." The search efforts are currently underway, with multiple organizations and assets dedicated to locating the missing submersible.

Over the weekend, Harding had shared on social media that a ship had set sail from St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, en route to the Titanic wreck. He and the crew were scheduled to commence diving operations in the submersible at approximately 4:00 AM local time.

Harding acknowledged the challenging weather conditions, stating, "Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023." Nevertheless, he remained hopeful, stating, "A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow."



Following the successful launch of the submersible, Action Aviation confirmed that Harding was "currently diving." However, contact was lost with the vessel about one hour and 45 minutes into its dive, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation for the five people onboard.

Rear Admiral John W Mauger from the US Coast Guard revealed that a highly-sophisticated P-8 Poseidon aircraft with underwater detection capabilities had been deployed.

Additionally, the Canadian armed forces and commercial vessels were actively involved in the search effort. The search teams have been employing sonar buoys to listen for underwater noise and scanning the ocean surface in case the submersible had surfaced.

The UK's Foreign Office expressed its concern, stating, "We are in contact with the family of a British man following reports of a missing submarine off the coast of North America." The international community remains hopeful for a successful rescue mission.

The expedition to the Titanic wreck, organized by OceanGate Expeditions, is an eight-day trip that costs $250,000 per person. Participants travel aboard a larger ship to the vicinity of the wreckage, and from there, they embark on an eight-hour dive in a truck-sized submersible named Titan. The Titan is capable of carrying up to five people and provides life support for the crew for up to 96 hours.

For Hamish Harding, a private jet dealer, this trip to the Titanic's wreckage is the latest in a series of extraordinary adventures. He has previously visited the South Pole multiple times and even journeyed into space aboard Blue Origin's fifth human-crewed flight in 2022.

Additionally, Harding holds three world records, including the longest time spent at full ocean depth during a dive to the deepest part of the Mariana Trench.

The Titanic rests approximately 12,500 feet beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, around 600 km off the coast of Newfoundland.