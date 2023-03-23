Grammarly's new Indian-origin CEO has a Bengaluru link

Rahul Roy-Chowdhury is currently Grammarly's Global Head of Product (Image credit: www.grammarly.com)

Rahul Roy-Chowdhury has been appointed as the next CEO of Grammarly, the online text editing platform based on artificial intelligence. The Indian-origin executive will take the top job in May, the company said.

“I joined @Grammarly wo years ago because of a deep belief in our mission to improve lives by improving communication. I’m honored to serve that mission in a new capacity as Grammarly’s CEO, starting May 1. We're just getting started,” he tweeted.

Roy-Chowdhury, who is currently the company’s Global Head of Product, succeeds Brad Hoover.

“Rahul’s product and technology background is a tremendous asset, and he is well-positioned to help us navigate the path ahead,” Hoover said in a blog post.

“Rahul is also mission-driven and fiercely user-focused, and his experience and learnings from building Chrome into a platform can help us move faster at scale.”

Before joining the San Francisco-based company in March 2021, Rahul Roy-Chowdhury spent over 14 years at Google where is last role was that of Vice President Of Product Management in California. He spent two years as a product manager at Google office in Bengaluru between in 2007 and 2009.

Roy-Chowdhury also had a brief stint at Amazon in 2003.

He has a BA in mathematics from Hamilton College in New York, a Master’s degree in computer science from Columbia University, and an MBA from Stanford University.

Roy-Chowdhury joins the growing list of Indian-origin business leaders at the helm of global corporations, such as Google boss Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan.

Founded in 2009 by Max Lytvyn, Alex Shevchenko and Dmytro Lider, Grammarly was initially focused on a subscription-based product to help students with their grammar and spelling.

Grammarly uses machine learning to assist not only with basic writing, but also spell-check, grammar, tone of language and context.

Since it was launched, Grammarly has built numerous products, including Grammarly Business, which help large companies across different functions including sales and marketing. Some of its other services include a plagiarism detector.