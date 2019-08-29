Google removes malware-laden CamScanner app from Play Store - here are some alternatives

Google has been actively cracking down and weeding out apps on the Play Store for engaging in malicious behaviour. But despite Google’s rigorous approach, malware-laden apps are often spotted too little too late, raking up thousands if not millions of downloads before they are removed from the Store.

The latest one to get the boot is the popular CamScanner app, which converts photos of documents into PDF format. The app is available for both Android and iOS and has already raked in over 100 million downloads. And, while the app has been booted off the Play Store, it’s still available to iOS users.

A Kaspersky study found malicious code inside CamScanner versions published between June and July. The app's developers reportedly added a new ad module during that time.

According to the study, the malware, once activated, can execute and download additional malign files in the background. The new module was programmed to launch intrusive advertisements across the entire phone. In some cases, users were signed up for paid subscriptions without their knowledge or consent.



ATTENTION, ALL ANDROID USERS! To address your recent concerns, we are here to make the following statement and you may download the new version: https://t.co/79tt0IrMdwpic.twitter.com/Er1bE1qcuB

— CamScanner (@CamScanner) August 28, 2019

Google took down the CamScanner app from the Play Store once Kaspersky’s study went live. According to a tweet released by the company, the issue doesn’t seem to affect CamScanner’s iOS.

What to do now?

First things first, take a backup of the documents you have on CamScanner and then proceed to update the latest build of the app if it is installed on your device.

However, we’d recommend steering clear; at least until Google gives it the green light. The Google Drive app can also be used to scan documents. Microsoft Office Lens also supports all the feature you’d need from a document scanning app.