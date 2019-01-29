Google promotes Pixel 3 'Night Sight'; takes a cunning jab at Apple XS camera

Google has once again demonstrated the supremacy of Night Sight with its latest dig at Apple. Showcased during the launch of Pixel 3 last year, Night Sight mode leverages machine learning to balance colours and merges a burst of shots to prevent motion blur and brighten an image while retaining much of its sharpness. In a nutshell, Night Sight adapts to the user’s surroundings to capture clear images in low to no light.

Night Sight mode on the Pixel 3 has been critically accepted and offers some of the best low-lighting photography in a smartphone today.



Night Sight on Google Pixel3 -- pretty much speaks for itself #teampixel pic.twitter.com/ao0Yi2W2Sq

— marvin chow (@theREALmarvin) January 27, 2019

In what could only be seen as a subtle jab to Apple, Marvin Chow, the VP of product marketing at Google recently tweeted two similar images, one shot on the Pixel 3 and the other on the iPhone XS. The Tweet read, “Night Sight on Google Pixel 3 – pretty much speaks for itself.”

As one can see, the resulting image from both the phones are different. While the subject in the image taken on the iPhone XS seemed entirely rendered in shadow, the subject on the Pixel 3 is bright, colourful and closer to real life.

In order to achieve this effect, the Night Sight on the Pixel 3 takes up to 15 shots and combines them into one photo, similar to a long-exposure photo.

The tweet, while aimed at showcasing the Pixel 3’s camera prowess in low-light photography also drew flak from few users who argued that the Pixel 3’s render wasn’t perfect and pointed at oversaturation and overexposure in the photo taken with Night Sight.

However, the fact still remains that the picture on the Pixel 3 requires very less editing, while the photo taken on the iPhone XS requires considerable editing.