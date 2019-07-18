App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 4 with a grey case spotted in public

The report suggests that Pixel 4 could have a 16MP telephoto lens as a secondary camera.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Last month, Google dropped a shocker by revealing the first look of Pixel 4. Without revealing any details, Google confirmed that the Pixel 4 would have more than one camera at the back. While the launch is still a few months away, the Pixel 4 has been spotted in public. 

The Pixel 4 has been spotted in London months before its launch, According to 9to5Google, a person named Luis Brian spotted the upcoming Pixel device on London Underground. Images uploaded by the website show the Pixel 4 covered in a grey case. The device is still identifiable, mainly due to the camera cut-out at the back, which is similar to what was teased last month.

The report suggests that Pixel 4 could have a 16MP telephoto lens as a secondary camera. The spectral sensor and LED flash are placed above and below the two sensors, respectively. 

Close

The image does not reveal anything about the front panel of the Pixel 4. 3D renders uploaded previously by OnLeaks gives some design details of the Pixel 4. The images reveal the design of Pixel 4 XL from all sides, with the front carrying a traditional bezel at the top and bottom. The company may be doing away with the notch and instead go back to a smaller top and chin bezel. 

related news

With the slightly smaller bezels compared to the Pixel 2 XL, OnLeaks stated that the Pixel 4 XL could come with a 6.25-inch display. The slightly thicker bezel houses the front camera and two unknown sensors. OnLeaks reported that there is a large hollow on the right side of the earpiece, which could possibly be for the Soli Radar components for non-touch based gesture interactions or a Face ID-type module. Rumours suggest that Google could house infrared sensors on Pixel 4. 

The remaining sides of the Pixel 4 XL remain the same as every other Pixel. power and volume buttons on the right, and the USB Type-C port at the bottom. There is no rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which suggests that the Pixel 4 XL could come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. 

Google is yet to announce the launch date of Pixel 4. The Made-by-Google device is expected to launch sometime during October.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 04:55 pm

