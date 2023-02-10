Google Doodle tribute for PK Rosy, the first leading lady of Malayalam cinema

Google Doodle: PK Rosy's 120th birth anniversary falls on February 10.

Google Doodle on February 10 paid tribute to the path-breaking Indian actor PK Rosy, remembered as the first leading lady in Malayalam cinema, on her 120th birth anniversary. The doodle showed her looking into the distance, against a backdrop of red roses.

PK Rosy was born in Trivandrum, now Thiruvananthapuram, in Kerala in 1903. Her birth name was Rajamma.

She was interested in the arts since a very young age. Her uncle encouraged this and got her an acting and music instructor. Rosy attended a local performing arts school to learn the Kakkirasi Nattakam -- a blended Tamil and Malayali folk theatre form.

Rosy went on to bag a role in Vigathakumaran (1928), the first Malayalam feature film. It was directed by JC Daniel, who is believed to have given the actress the name Rosy.

At that time, acting as a profession was largely looked down upon. The film also caused outrage because Rosy, a Dalit actor, played a woman from the Nair community.

She was barred from attending the film's premiere but came anyway.

There were also reports of upper caste groups burning her house down.

The actor eventually moved to Tamil Nadu, married a lorry driver and settled into a quiet existence under the name Rajammal. Growing up, even her children didn't know about her film history.

Rosy's story was forgotten with time. But it would be rediscovered in the 1960s.

In 2013, she was back in discussions with a biopic on Vigathakumaran director JC Daniel.

Rosy herself has inspired the novel Nashta Naayika and films like Ithu Rosiyude Katha (This is Rosy’s Story) and The Lost Child.

Female actors in Kerala have honoured her legacy by naming their association as the PK Rosy Film Society.