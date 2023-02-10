English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Google Doodle tribute for PK Rosy, the first leading lady of Malayalam cinema

    Google Doodle honours PK Rosy, who starred in 'Vigathakumaran', the first Malayalam feature film.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST
    Google Doodle: PK Rosy's 120th birth anniversary falls on February 10.

    Google Doodle: PK Rosy's 120th birth anniversary falls on February 10.

    Google Doodle on February 10 paid tribute to the path-breaking Indian actor PK Rosy, remembered as the first leading lady in Malayalam cinema, on her 120th birth anniversary. The doodle showed her looking into the distance, against a backdrop of red roses.

    PK Rosy was born in Trivandrum, now Thiruvananthapuram, in Kerala in 1903. Her birth name was Rajamma.

    She was interested in the arts since a very young age. Her uncle encouraged this and got her an acting and music instructor. Rosy attended a local performing arts school to learn the Kakkirasi Nattakam -- a blended Tamil and Malayali folk theatre form.

    Rosy went on to bag a role in Vigathakumaran (1928), the first Malayalam feature film. It was directed by JC Daniel, who is believed to have given the actress the name Rosy.