English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Good Morning Britain' host under fire for ‘patronising’ interview with climate activist

    Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley has come under fire for what has been labelled a “patronising” and “misogynistic” interview with 20-year-old climate activist Miranda Whelehan

    Moneycontrol News
    April 12, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST
    Richard Madeley has been accused of

    Richard Madeley has been accused of "bullying" Miranda Whelehan on Good Morning Britain (Image credit: GMB/Twitter)


    Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley has come under fire for what has been labelled a “patronising” and “misogynistic” interview with 20-year-old climate activist Miranda Whelehan. A snippet from the ITV breakfast show, which has gone viral on Twitter, shows Whelehan trying to explain why activist group Just Stop Oil had peacefully blocked oil terminals in Essex.

    “But you’d accept, wouldn’t you, that it’s a very complicated discussion to be had, it’s a very complicated thing,” show host Madeley said in response. “And this ‘Just Stop Oil’ slogan is very playground-ish isn’t it? It’s very Vicky Pollard, quite childish.

    ″‘Just Stop Oil’, come on, there’s more to say than that isn’t there?” he said.

    Whelehan countered Madeley by saying that new oil licensing needed to be stopped. To this, he responded that Good Morning Britain had received only furious complaints from viewers about the blockades, and not one message of support.

    The activist pointed to IPCC reports from this year which say “we are on the road to climate catastrophe.”


    The exchange has drawn comparisons to Don’t Look Up - the recent Netflix release in which two astronomers try to convince world leaders to act in time to save the earth from total destruction by a comet.




    On Twitter, where the clip has racked up over 3.5 million views, people accused the TV presenter of bullying the climate activist.

    “This man is a bully,” wrote one viewer.

    “Madeley plunging to an all time low here, incredibly rude and patronising,” another said.

    “Madeley bullied, mansplained, played the outdated and ignorant hypocrisy card,” a third Twitter user remarked, adding that the exchange had ‘Don’t Look Up’ written all over it.

    "Absolutely disgusted with Richard Madeley's patronising attitude towards a young woman raising concerns about the climate emergency. We need a sensible debate about this issue. This discussion is trivializing this most serious issue," another viewer agreed.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Good Morning Britain #interview #Richard Madeley #Twitter
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 06:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.