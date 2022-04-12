'Good Morning Britain' host under fire for ‘patronising’ interview with climate activist

Richard Madeley has been accused of "bullying" Miranda Whelehan on Good Morning Britain (Image credit: GMB/Twitter)

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley has come under fire for what has been labelled a “patronising” and “misogynistic” interview with 20-year-old climate activist Miranda Whelehan. A snippet from the ITV breakfast show, which has gone viral on Twitter, shows Whelehan trying to explain why activist group Just Stop Oil had peacefully blocked oil terminals in Essex.

“But you’d accept, wouldn’t you, that it’s a very complicated discussion to be had, it’s a very complicated thing,” show host Madeley said in response. “And this ‘Just Stop Oil’ slogan is very playground-ish isn’t it? It’s very Vicky Pollard, quite childish.

″‘Just Stop Oil’, come on, there’s more to say than that isn’t there?” he said.

Whelehan countered Madeley by saying that new oil licensing needed to be stopped. To this, he responded that Good Morning Britain had received only furious complaints from viewers about the blockades, and not one message of support.

The activist pointed to IPCC reports from this year which say “we are on the road to climate catastrophe.”

The exchange has drawn comparisons to Don’t Look Up - the recent Netflix release in which two astronomers try to convince world leaders to act in time to save the earth from total destruction by a comet.



Its literally the #DontLookUp ️ tv interview. Only Madley is just Partridge with added fragile narcissism. She held her ground well. Can we keep the oil in the ground to. pic.twitter.com/fBgaNE5ncY — Mick Coffey (@MickCoffey2) April 11, 2022





On Twitter, where the clip has racked up over 3.5 million views, people accused the TV presenter of bullying the climate activist.

“This man is a bully,” wrote one viewer.

“Madeley plunging to an all time low here, incredibly rude and patronising,” another said.

“Madeley bullied, mansplained, played the outdated and ignorant hypocrisy card,” a third Twitter user remarked, adding that the exchange had ‘Don’t Look Up’ written all over it.



Had the great misfortune of witnessing this interview. Madeley bullied, mansplained, played the outdated & ignorant hypocrisy card, proudly assured viewers there’d be petrol in pumps this weekend & threw to the weather arrogantly snubbing the guest. Don’t Look Up writ large. https://t.co/zTq9GUolZp — Liz Bonnin(@lizbonnin) April 11, 2022



"Absolutely disgusted with Richard Madeley's patronising attitude towards a young woman raising concerns about the climate emergency. We need a sensible debate about this issue. This discussion is trivializing this most serious issue," another viewer agreed.





