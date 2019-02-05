App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global warming: By 2100, oceans would become greener and bluer

Researchers predicted that the global temperature too will rise by 3 degrees Celsius till 2100

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Global warming is on the rise and countries all around the world are trying to figure out ways to tackle this problem. Water pollution is one of the prime factors that is not only contaminating the ocean but also affecting the marine life. Scientists have predicted that if this continues, ocean colours would change by the end of the century.

A new study published in Nature Communications by researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology suggests that climate change will sooner or later have an impact on one such marine organism called phytoplankton.

Phytoplanktons are tiny organisms that convert sunlight into chemical energy through photosynthesis. They play a crucial role in sustaining the food chain under water. The research states that by 2100, more than half of the world’s ocean will change colours. The greens and blues of the sea will become greener and bluer. The report stated so through a simulation model on the growth and interaction of different species of phytoplankton, or algae and how due to the rise in temperatures globally, the mix of these species would change. 

The study further suggests that the blue regions would become bluer indicating less phytoplankton and life in those parts of the ocean whereas areas where the colour of the ocean is green, may get even deeper green as rising temperatures would facilitate more growth of different species of phytoplankton.

related news

Dr Anna Hickman, the co-author of the research from the school of the ocean and earth science at the University of Southampton, stated, "In the same way that plants on land are green, phytoplankton are green as well, so the amount and different types of phytoplankton affect the colour of the ocean surface."

Stephanie Dutkiewicz, the study's lead author, stated that the subtle shifts in the changing colour of the ocean are an early warning sign. "Everything in the ocean requires phytoplankton to exist. The impact will be felt all the way up the food chain", she said stating the importance of phytoplankton as it is the base of the marine food web.

The researchers predicted that the global temperature will rise by 3 degrees Celsius till 2100. Hickman stated the use of satellites will help monitor the changing colour of the ocean which would further help examine specific changes in the population of different species of phytoplankton. Last month, a study on the oceans revealed that they were the warmest on record in 2018, and temperatures were rising much faster than estimated.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 12:37 pm

tags #Earth #global warming #marine life #ocean

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.