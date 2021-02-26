English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Global Soft Power Index 2021: India slips to rank 36 despite scoring high in easy to do business with metric

India’s perceived difficulties in tackling the health repercussions and economic impact of the virus outweighed their moderately positive perceptions in the Culture & Heritage pillar, said report by brand Finance.

Moneycontrol News
February 26, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST

India has fallen nine places in the Global Soft Power Index 2021 due to the COVID-19 impact. India is currently ranked at 36, down from 27 in the 2020 report.

"India’s perceived difficulties in tackling the health repercussions and economic impact of the virus outweighed their moderately positive perceptions in the Culture & Heritage pillar," said the report by brand Finance, an independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy.

In addition, the report said that the effects of social media is also dragging India’s reputation the wrong way.

Along with India, the virus outbreak has impacted the ranking of the US.

"Between a turbulent election campaign and a haphazard COVID-19 response, the nation (US) has lost its position as the world’s soft power superpower, falling to 6th position," the report said.

Close

Related stories

Taking the top position in the 2021 rankings is Germany. The report noted that Angela Merkel’s (chancellor of Germany) response to the COVID-19 pandemic epitomises her renowned credibility. A scientist by training, Merkel’s response was solely data-driven, and her methodical approach was viewed as a relative success on the global stage.

Coming back to India, while poor perceptions of the India’s handling of COVID-19 has led to drop in ranking in the Global Soft Power Index, it shows promise when it comes to being a country that is easy to do business with.

India ranks 10th in perceptions of nations who are easy to do business with. Plus, India comes third in the Future Growth Potential metric which displays public confidence in India’ status as a centre for talent and economic growth.

"In the post-pandemic economy, India being ranked 10th overall in easy to do business with is a welcome accolade – well supported by the billions of dollars of investments from Facebook, Amazon, and Google in the retail, telecoms, EdTech, and IT sectors," the report said.

The Global Soft Power Index 2021 also highlights the strengths of India in

the country being influential in arts and entertainment, a great place to visit, and a strong performance in the Culture & Heritage metric.

The report also points out that one of India’s most underrated

contributions is holistic healing. "From Ayurveda and mental wellness to cutting edge medical and surgical capabilities, these are areas that lack recognition on a global scale."

According to the report, India’s rising economic profile has led to the rise of new soft power resources. India’s foreign assistance to other developing countries, India’s role in humanitarian and disaster relief operations, and the attraction of India as a higher education hub for developing countries in Asia and Africa are the emerging new soft power resources, the report pointed out.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #trends
first published: Feb 26, 2021 12:31 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.