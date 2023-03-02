Giant reptiles at IIM-Calcutta on a 'normal day' in viral video. 'Debating inflation,' says Twitter

A Twitter user posted the video of the two monitor lizards at IIM-Calcutta. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @_zeroxinfinity_)

Days after a video of a massive King Cobra literally “standing up” and swaying terrified the internet, a similar moment was captured on the campus of Indian Institute of Management in Kolkata. A Twitter user shared a video of two monitor lizards by the side of a lake inside the campus.

People who watched the video were left confused, wondering if the reptiles were fighting or hugging each other.

“A normal day at IIM Calcutta,” Nupur tweeted on Tuesday.

The video, originally captured by another Twitter user, Akash Jethwa, has nearly five lakh views and over 8,500 ‘likes’. The tweet has over a million views.



Author Amish Tripathi, who is an IIM-Calcutta alumnus, dropped a cheeky comment with a devil- face emoji. “They look like some folks from the 31st batch,” he tweeted.

Several others posted funny reactions after watching the video of the monitor lizards.

“Must be debating whether Inflation is good or bad for the economy,” Vikrant Kumar commented.

“Not your usual class monitors,” user Abhishek Mukherjee tweeted.

Monitor lizards are native to Africa and Asia, coming in about 80 species. An average adult monitor lizard can have a length ranging from 7.9 inches in some species to as long as 10 feet. They have a long neck, strong tail and claws, and well-developed limbs.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a King Cobra. “The king cobra can literally "stand up" and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground,” Nanda wrote with the clip.