    Ghaziabad influencer fined Rs 17,000 for stopping car on highway to shoot video

    An Instagram influencer who stopped her car in the middle of a highway to shoot a video has been fined Rs 17,000 by Ghaziabad police.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST
    An Instagram influencer has been fined Rs 17,000 (Image credit: vaishali_chaudhary_khutail/reels/Instagram)

    The influencer was identified as Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail, who, on January 23, uploaded an Instagram Reels video which showed her posing in front of a red Maruti Suzuki Swift car. The car appears to be parked on a highway.


    The video has racked up over 1.8 lakh views on Instagram, where Khutail has more than 6 lakh followers.



    The Ghaziabad Police department took note of the video after it started circulating on social media and gathered thousands of views.