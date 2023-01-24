Ghaziabad influencer fined Rs 17,000 for stopping car on highway to shoot video

An Instagram influencer has been fined Rs 17,000 (Image credit: vaishali_chaudhary_khutail/reels/Instagram)

An Instagram influencer who stopped her car in the middle of a highway to shoot a video has been fined Rs 17,000 by Ghaziabad police.

The influencer was identified as Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail, who, on January 23, uploaded an Instagram Reels video which showed her posing in front of a red Maruti Suzuki Swift car. The car appears to be parked on a highway.

The video has racked up over 1.8 lakh views on Instagram, where Khutail has more than 6 lakh followers.



In a statement, police said a case had been registered against the influencer at Sahibabad police station.

Read More

“Charges have been registered at Thana Sahibabad in relation to the viral video on social media by a girl making a reel on the elevated road near the area. Advance legal action is being taken. The said car has been fined by the traffic police for Rs 17,000,” said ACP Sahibabad.

The Ghaziabad Police department took note of the video after it started circulating on social media and gathered thousands of views.