you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 12:11 PM IST

Game on a budget: Four affordable accessories that will enhance your gaming experience

If you’re strapped for cash, we’ve got some excellent budget gaming peripherals.

The affordable PC revolution kicked off at CES 2019, with tech-giants making a bunch of announcements that saw the introduction of powerful CPUs, more affordable Graphic Processing Units,  and FreeSync support on G-Sync monitors; and we’ve still got 11 months to go. So, say you build that gaming desktop you’ve always longed for, you’re still going to need accessories to match.

A full set of near-professional gaming accessories will set you back Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. But if you’re strapped for cash, we’ve got some excellent no-compromise budget options:

Gigabyte Force K83

Gigabyte Force K83 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard @ Rs 3,199

Mechanical keyboards offer certain advantages over traditional membrane keyboards. The Gigabyte Force K83 mechanical keyboard delivers an amazingly responsive and accurate key response. The premium Cherry MX switches on the K83 are built for tactility and versatility. Furthermore, Cherry MX keys have a standard life of 50-million keypresses. It is an ideal pick for competitive gaming. No, the K83 doesn’t feature RGB illumination. You’d either have to double your budget or go for a non-mechanical keyboard to get RGB illumination at this price point. And, once the novelty factor wears out, you’ll probably regret not picking this very-affordable, very-premium mechanical keyboard.

SteelSeries Sensei 310

SteelSeries Sensei 310 Gaming Mouse @ Rs 4,300

The SteelSeries Sensei 310 is precisely built for competitive gaming. The ambidextrous design makes this mouse a perfect choice for both right- and left-handed gamers. The sensor offers a maximum sensitivity of 12,000 CPI and one-to-one tracking at up to 3,500 CPI. The faux chromed and anodised finishes coupled with the ergonomic design, give the Sensei 310 a premium look and feel. The mouse also features additional customisable buttons and deliver durability of 50 million clicks. The 310 also features two-zone, multi-colour prism customisable RGB illumination.

Hyper X Cloud

HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset @ Rs 3,799

The Hyper X Cloud Stinger boasts an aluminium frame, bigger drivers, and a detachable microphone, everything you’ll find in a premium headset at an entry-level price. The Cloud’s 50mm directional drivers deliver precision audio and quality sound. The ergonomic design and HyperX’s memory foam ear cushions offer comfort during prolonged gaming sessions.

SteelSeries Mousepad

SteelSeries QcK Mass Thick @ Rs 949

The QcK Mass Think mousepad is more than capable of getting the job done. The non-slip rubber base and frictionless surface are ideal for gaming. The super-thick high-quality cloth offers a luxurious feel with a minimalist design.

Do you need to build a Gaming Rig before looking for gaming peripherals; don't fret, we've got you covered: Budget rig to a high-end one: How to set up a gaming PC under Rs 50,000 and save money
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 12:11 pm

