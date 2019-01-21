Budget rig to a high-end one: How to set up a gaming PC under Rs 50,000 and save money

Building a gaming desktop won’t come cheap, and if you prefer 1080p gaming, then you shouldn’t cut corners to reduce cost. A pre-built rig gaming desktop won’t come cheap and could easily cost you anywhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 30,000 more than what you would spend if you assemble one yourself.

Here is a list of three different gaming PC configurations for different budgets.

Gaming PC setup under Rs 1 lakh

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 3.4 GHz (3.9 GHz Max Boost) CPU Rs 16,000 Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB GPU + 2 Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB DDR4 RAM Rs 30,000 + Rs 9,000 MSI B450 Tomahawk AM4 Socket Motherboard Rs 9,500 Western Digital Caviar Blue 1TB Internal Hard Drive Rs 3,000 WD Green 120 GB SATA III 2.5' Internal SSD Rs 1,600 Windows 10 Pro OS Rs 1,000 Corsair Carbide Series Spec-03 Mid-Tower Gaming Cabinet Rs 4,000 Corsair CX Series CX650M Rs 6,650 Aopen 24HC1Q 24-inch Curve Gaming Monitor Rs 16,500 Cooler Master MasterKeys Lite L Keyboard and Mouse Combo Rs 4,000

Coming in at the Rs 1-lakh mark is a higher-end system. Not only is this rig well suited for 1440p gaming, but it will also enable 4K gaming at 20-30 FPS. Equipped with an RTX 2060 GPU, this desktop will also offer a future-proof gaming solution, capable of efficiently handling upcoming AAA titles at ultra-settings at 1080p or 1440p and close to 100 FPS. However, if your budget cannot exceed Rs 1 lakh, you should consider AMD’s RX 590 (Rs 27,000), as the open monitor doesn’t support G-Sync display technology, which eliminates screen tearing and minimises display stutter and input lag. It does support AMD’s FreeSync technology which offers the same benefits as G-Sync but only features support for RTX cards on select monitors. AOC G2590FX 24.5" is one such monitor that features G-Sync support but will cost you close to Rs. 30,000/-. A pre-built system with these specs will likely cost you close to 1,30,000/- to 1,50,000/- INR.

Gaming PC setup under Rs 75,000

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G Processor Rs 12,000 AMD RX 580 GPU 8GB VRAM + Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB DDR4 RAM Rs 21,000 + Rs 4,500 ASUS PRIME B450M-A MOTHERBOARD Rs 7,600 Western Digital Caviar Blue 1TB Internal Hard Drive Rs 3,000 WD Green 120 GB SATA III 2.5' Internal SSD Rs 1,600 Windows 10 Pro OS Rs 1,000 Corsair Carbide Series Spec 01 Mid Tower Gaming Cabinet Rs 2,500 Thermaltake TR2 S 600W Power Rs 4,000 Aopen 24HC1Q 24-inch Curve Gaming Monitor Rs 16,500 Cooler Master Devastator Keyboard and Mouse Combo Rs 2,200

This rig offers the best price to performance ratio of all three configurations and it fits a budget of Rs 75,000. It is best-suited for running today’s AAA titles in maximum setttings at1080p resolution and near 100 FPS. It will also be capable of running future AAA titles on high settings; if not ultra. The AMD RX 580 GPU coupled with Aopen FreeSync monitor will eliminate screen tearing and minimise display stutter and input lag, giving you all the benefits of the display technology on a budget. A pre-built system with these specs will likely cost you close to 95,000- to 1,15,000.

Gaming PC setup under Rs 50,000

Intel Core i3-8100 3.60 GHz Coffee Lake-S 8TH Gen CPU Rs 9,000 ASUS GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GDDR5 Phoenix Fan Edition GPU + Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB DDR4 RAM Rs 12,000 + Rs 4,500 Gigabyte GA-B250M-D2V LGA1151 Micro ATX Motherboard Rs 4,000 Western Digital Caviar Blue 1TB Internal Hard Drive Rs 3,000 WD Green 120 GB SATA III 2.5' Internal SSD Rs 1,600 Windows 10 Pro OS Rs 1,000 Corsair Carbide Series 100R Mid-Tower Case Rs 2,500 Gigabyte GP-PB500 500W 80 PLUS Bronze Certified PSU Rs 3,000 LG 24-inch 1ms, 75Hz, Full HD, IPS Panel Monitor Rs 11,500 HP Gaming Mouse and Keyboard Combo GK1000 Rs 1,000

Coming in at the Rs 50,000 budget is a system designed for the casual gaming. This system will have several limitations in running games like PUBG and Fortnite. You’d have to run the latest games on minimum settings for them to work. While you shouldn’t have any trouble if you’re a MOBA player, you can expect serious limitations in first-person-shooters and third-person-shooters. This configuration will likely be unable to run future AAA titles. A pre-built system with these specs will likely cost you close to Rs 65,000- to 75,000.