Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From NFS to Midtown Madness, top 5 racing games of all time

A list of best racing games across all platforms.

Advait Berde
Video game developers have evolved from the lifeless, 2-D world of racing, to cutting-edge, hyper-realistic racing environments. From Atari’s Gran Trak 10 in 1974 to Microsoft’s latest Forza Horizon 4, here is a look at the best racing games published across all platforms:

1.       Need for Speed (Series)

This list could not begin without what is considered by some as the holy grail in car racing games. Spanning across decades, and with multiple sequels and spin-offs under its belt, the Need For Speed series, popularised as NFS, has cemented its place as one of the best car racing games on any platform.

2.       Forza Horizon 4

The latest in Microsoft’s fictional world of Horizon car festival, Forza Horizon 4 is a car racing game set on the background of a car festival and boasts of a wide array of multiplayer events as well as online competitions. With a long list of cars to drive and realistic driving mechanisms, this game promises to keep the players hooked to the screen as long as it is running.

3.       Project Cars 2

Considered more of a racing simulator than a game, Project Cars 2 is the sequel to the already popular Project Cars. Coming from the Japanese producer of multi-platform games Bandai Namco, this game gives extremely accurate driving feedback and has a wider option for cars, tracks and types of races than its predecessor.

4.       Midtown Madness

Fondly remembered as one of the best arcade racing games till date by many, Midtown Madness became the definition of city-wrecking, bridge jumping action and adrenaline filled car races. Ahead of its time by miles, Angel Studio's Midtown Madness is still regarded as a benchmark in arcade car racing.

5.       Burnout ParadiseVideo game creator Criterion teamed up with Electronic Arts in 2008 to release one of the best open-world racing games. Following the lineage of the radically popular Burnout series, Burnout Paradise adopted best of both the worlds, when it featured all the fire-catching, car-wrecking and high-flying action of the Burnout series and set it on the backdrop of a then-massive fictional open world of Paradise City.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 03:36 pm

tags #Technology #trends

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

