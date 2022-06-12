'For every minute you're late, you'll have to work 10 minutes extra': Office rule divides Twitter

The notice from an unidentified office was shared by Abhishek Asthana, the co-founder of social media platform Zorro.

"New office rule: For every minute you are late for work, you will be required to work for 10 minutes after 6 pm. For example, if you arrive at 10.02, you will have to stay an extra 20 minutes until 6.20 pm."

What if you arrived at work to find this message stuck on the office bulletin board?

A notice specifying the "new office rule" of an unidentified company has been doing rounds on social media, inviting anger and ridicule from most users.



Some business owners are monsters. Seeking profits is good, but such distrust ruins companies in the long run.



Sharing the message, Abhishek Asthana, the co-founder of social media platform Zorro, wrote, "Some business owners are monsters. Seeking profits is good, but such distrust ruins companies in the long run."

Some Twitter users called the office policy toxic and the reason for high attrition rate in Indian companies.



I was working at a place until last year, where they started a piggy bank called late to office piggy bank. For every minute you are late, you must put in a 100 rs as late fee.

Talk about distrust. https://t.co/fWWhwpRSvo — gumnaam (@stupid_pangolin) June 12, 2022





That’s how Indian companies behave with most employees… reason of brain drain https://t.co/WpbZSQ7dSp





What nonsense thing to do in times where we have companies which don't care how much X Hours u work they just care on whether u completed X Work assigned



There were others, however, who thought the move could inspire discipline among the employees.



School starts at 8 and you have to be at school by 8 and this is what office expects. Dont forget the basics.. it is also applicable on business owners too Why reaching office on time is so difficult?





I find it reasonable , bcoz many companies are based on HR , and employees not arriving on time regularly may cause them a huge setback , both in profit terms and production terms . Making a strict rule for all the people , including the manager is a sign of discipline ... https://t.co/5wRnwZ4HBM



And then there were some who found humour in the situation.



Arriving 6 minutes earlier means leaving the office 1 hour earlier.





Come an hour early and u don't have to work. Just reach at 9, swipe in and out and return



So, which side are you on? Let us know in the comments below.