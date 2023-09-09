What will the Reliance-NVIDIA and Tata-NVIDIA collaborations do?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

NVIDIA and Reliance Industries announced a collaboration to construct India's own foundation large language model trained on the country's different languages and suited for generative AI applications to serve the world's most populous nation. The companies will collaborate to construct AI infrastructure that is more powerful than India's fastest supercomputer today.

What will the Reliance-NVIDIA collaboration do?

The NVIDIA-powered AI infrastructure will be the cornerstone for this project by Reliance Jio Infocomm, Reliance Industries' telecom arm. The global AI revolution is reshaping industries and everyday life.

To capitalize on India's tremendous AI potential, Reliance plans to build AI products and services for its 450 million Jio consumers and deliver energy-efficient AI infrastructure to scientists, developers, and startups nationwide.

AI can assist rural farmers get weather and crop pricing information via cell phones in their language. It can help provide an expert diagnosis of medical symptoms and imaging scans on a large scale where doctors may not be instantly available. Using decades of atmospheric data, AI can better anticipate cyclonic storms, allowing individuals in danger to leave and seek shelter.

The AI infrastructure will be housed in AI-ready computing data centres with a capacity of 2,000 MW. Jio will supervise execution and implementation, as it has offerings and experience in mobile telephony, 5G spectrum, fibre networks, and other areas.

"We are delighted to partner with Reliance to build state-of-the-art AI supercomputers in India," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. "India possesses size, data, and skill. Reliance can construct its huge language models that power generative AI applications made in India, for the people of India, using the most modern AI computing infrastructure."

"As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing and technology super centres like the one we envision with Nvidia will provide the catalytic growth that Jio did to our nation's digital march," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.

What are the features of the chip?

NVIDIA will provide access to sophisticated NVIDIA® GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and NVIDIA DGXTM Cloud, a cloud-based AI supercomputing service. The GH200 is touted to represent a fundamental revolution in computer architecture, offering good performance and memory bandwidth.

What will the Tata-NVIDIA collaboration do?

Tata Communications and NVIDIA will collaborate in India to build an AI cloud providing crucial infrastructure for computing's following lifecycle. The combination of Tata Communications' global network and the AI cloud will enable organizations to transport data across the AI cloud rapidly, effectively bringing the AI cloud to the doorstep of any enterprise.

Using the AI infrastructure and capabilities, TCS will build and process generative AI applications. TCS can collaborate with its customers even more effectively, thanks to the NVIDIA alliance. TCS will also use the relationship to upskill its 600,000-strong staff. This collaboration will also help accelerate the AI-led transformation of Tata Group enterprises from manufacturing to consumer goods.

"Data centres worldwide are shifting to GPU computing to build energy-efficient infrastructure to support the exponential demand for generative AI," stated Huang of Nvidia. "We are delighted to partner with Tata as they expand their cloud infrastructure service with Nvidia AI supercomputing to support the exponential demand of generative AI startups and the processing of large language models."

TCS intends to train its 600,000-strong AI staff and design and process generative AI applications.

"The advancements in AI have made focusing on AI a central priority in governments, industries, and society at large," N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, stated. "AI and machine learning will profoundly impact industries and every aspect of our lives. The presence of Tata Group across sectors, combined with Nvidia's deep capabilities, provides numerous opportunities for collaboration to advance India's AI ambition."

What is that chip?

The firms will collaborate to construct an AI supercomputer powered by the NVIDIA® GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip.