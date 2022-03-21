This is why you hate returning to work after a break

It’s Monday and your long Holi weekend has come to an end. It’s taken superhuman strength to drag yourself out of bed and make your way to work. Uber’s surge pricing is driving you mad, you’re likely late, and there’s a 10 am call you couldn’t care less about.
We’ve been there: the crash after the high of a fulfilling vacation or a long weekend staycation. Sure, you could put it down to jet lag, or just the prospect of giving up something you’ve enjoyed doing for the last 4-5 days but post-vacation blues. Numerous studies have shown the virtue of taking a break from work but the steep crash that follows is just as real.
Jeroen Nawijn is a behavioural scientist whose work on vacations and their relationship to the quality of life is well known. Nawijn is what you would call a tourism scholar. In 2008, he interviewed hundreds of international tourists in the Netherlands over a 19-day period. Almost everyone reported feeling good about the vacation.
No matter your age (unless you’re a kid being dragged to a boring family vacation) or socio-economic status, enjoying a holiday is a universal feeling, he concluded. This is a common-sense observation, one would argue. However, Nawijn measured this feeling on what he calls a happiness curve, one that drops towards the last 10 per cent of the vacation duration.
So, by the time you have arrived at your home airport, you really just want to crawl into bed and hope that the sun never rises again.
Yet another research reveals that just two to four weeks after returning from a vacation, respondents lapsed back into their pre-holiday well-being levels. Scholars call it the fade out effect.
So, is taking a break even worthwhile?Giving up on vacations is obviously not the answer. Vacations help you switch out of the drudgery of your everyday tasks. A literal change of scene does make a difference to one’s mood and productivity. Importantly, they give you memories, hopefully, for a lifetime. You don’t need me to tell you just why you need to take a break. But here’s what you can do to snap out of those post-vacation blues: