MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

The Omicron effect: Love back in quarantine

The predestined prescient qualities ascribed to how we run into The One just like that one day out of the blue are now the stuff of fairy tales.

Shinie Antony
January 08, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST
Venus, the planet of love and relationships, has gone into retrograde, and will be so till January ends, which is when we are hoping Omicron will start to bid adieu. (Photo: NASA via Unsplash)

Venus, the planet of love and relationships, has gone into retrograde, and will be so till January ends, which is when we are hoping Omicron will start to bid adieu. (Photo: NASA via Unsplash)

Apart from the lucky couples who met pre-Covid and were looking for a date between lockdowns to plan their wedding, all singles have just about given up on meeting that special someone. Not that ishq was ever easy, but at least one could scan the weekly horoscopes for ‘an exciting meeting with a member of the opposite sex'.

Dating apps may keep pinging, but the old urgency to blow-dry your hair, wear that new dress and run to the local pub or café is gone, perhaps never to return. The gaps between suitable virus-free stretches when one can plan to meet and mingle, pine and party, are growing longer. The predestined prescient qualities ascribed to how we run into The One just like that one day out of the blue are now the stuff of fairy tales.

Even And Just Like That, the sequel series to Sex and the City, is stuck on ageism; the last two birthdays have only aged us, without furnishing memories we can circle back to later in life. Films and books are more about realities, shaken up as we all are.

And who is risking it all for love these days? A Matt Hancock caught kissing his aide is just a one-off. CCTV images of the Brit politician hugging Gina Coladangelo may have been damaging for their respective families but were a mere drop in the ocean for die-hard romantics.

A recent study from Perth puts love at first sight in the he-she realm; apparently, this works more for men than women. While guys tend to exaggerate attractiveness after a mere glimpse, women underplay the same. Post-Covid, this could translate into a slower trajectory for women then.

Close

Related stories

Real-life celeb hookups are on the backburner. Even if famous couples are frantically calling each other their twin flames, there is a general shrug all round. Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson, Megan Fox-Machine Gun Kelly, Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker can pose away at holiday resorts and beaches, we only pause to add up all the children between them – 13 at last count.

Plus, Venus, the planet of love and relationships, has gone into retrograde, and will be so till January ends, which is when we are hoping Omicron will start to bid adieu. This is a month of watching each other’s lips for medical reasons; according to the American Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, lips and nails can turn grey or blue if the oxygen in our blood dips.

New variants wait in the wings, not wanting to steal Omicron’s thunder. Omicron, meanwhile, is fast-forwarding, spreading over cities without pausing to catch its breath. Weekend and night curfews are back. The first wave rendered us helpless, without hospital beds or oxygen cylinders, and the second we rode masked. The third wave sees us tired and resigned.

There are rumours of an endemic. That we will all get it and that will be the end of Covid. If that is so, we can get back to kissing strangers.

Also read: Adultery had a crap year, too
Shinie Antony is a writer and editor based in Bangalore. Her books include The Girl Who Couldn't Love, Barefoot and Pregnant, Planet Polygamous, and the anthologies Why We Don’t Talk, An Unsuitable Woman, Boo. Winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Asia Prize for her story A Dog’s Death in 2003, she is the co-founder of the Bangalore Literature Festival and director of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival.
Tags: #covid impact #dating #Omicron #Relationships #youth
first published: Jan 8, 2022 07:57 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.