MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Non-zero day: What you can do today to become more productive

What is the Non-Zero Day principle and how to make it part of your work life.

Abhishek Mande Bhot
November 13, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST
Completing small tasks consistently will take you further than completing a big one every few weeks.

Completing small tasks consistently will take you further than completing a big one every few weeks.

Some eight years ago, responding to a cry for help, a Redditor outlined what may well be the I Ching of productivity. The Redditor, who only identified himself as Ryan from Canada, said that one of the things he’s been trying to achieve is having a non-zero day.

What is a non-zero day?

Ryan describes a zero day as one where you’ve not accomplished ‘a single thing towards your dream. Conversely, a non-zero day is where you’ve done something, anything by the end of the day, that’ll ensure you’re on the path to achieving your goal.

He acknowledges that there are days when accomplishing even tasks as seemingly minor as these can be difficult. You likely know what he means. We’ve all been there: skipped gym for two whole weeks, and even that 20-minute walk seems like a huge task. Or not written a single word in the book that’s been a WIP for far too long.

How can you achieve a non-zero day?

Close

Related stories

Instead of recommending a 20-minute walk or a writing an entire paragraph, Ryan suggests starting small. Really, really small. “Do one push-up,” he says. “Write one sentence. Read one page. One. Because one is non-zero.”

He points out that when you’re in “the super vortex of being bummed, your pattern of behaviour is keeping that vortex going.” Turning suddenly productive from that space isn’t just difficult, it’s impossible. The only way to get out of that vortex and start becoming productive is through a massive string of consistent non-zeros.

Is there a non-zero day community?

As a matter of fact, there is. Since that post blew up on the internet, much has been written and spoken about the non-zero day principle. However, one of the most active groups out there is the one on Reddit. r/NonZeroDay/ is perhaps the most active subreddit dedicated to the principle. With over 100k members, the subreddit is flooded with post of various Redditors’ achievements. Sometimes it’s as small has having walked 4,000 steps but you see that the person has been having a non-zero day consistently for 57 days, or 1,289 days and so on.

And that is the key. Every #productivityguru will likely tell you that completing small tasks consistently will take you further than completing a big one every few weeks.

How can I start having a non-zero day?

Really by doing just that one thing: one push-up to keep you on track on your fitness journey, throwing away that one outfit you don’t need as part of your decluttering campaign, or really, just not smoking that last cigarette before you go to bed.

Also read: 5 ways to bounce back when you have had an unproductive morning
Abhishek Mande Bhot is a freelance journalist.
Tags: #Non-Zero Day #Office life #productivity #work
first published: Nov 13, 2021 10:57 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.