English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

    Gita Piramal: I hope readers will consider the Bajaj history and cherry pick those events which most interest them

    "Through Rahul Bajaj's rich and fascinating life, the book also captures the story of an evolving India over several decades."

    Moneycontrol News
    April 03, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
    Gita Piramal is the author of 'Rahul Bajaj: An Extraordinary Life'.

    Gita Piramal is the author of 'Rahul Bajaj: An Extraordinary Life'.


    Journalist Gita Piramal has known the Bajaj family for many years. This comes through also in her recent biography of Rahul Bajaj, Rahul Bajaj: An Rahul Bajaj_By Gita PiramalExtraordinary Life. An email interview with Piramal about the book and Rahul Bajaj's leadership:

    You have written about Rahul Bajaj previously in 'Business Maharajas', in which you also touched upon aspects of his personality and approach to work. How does the new book compare?

    Business Maharajas is a compendium featuring eight businessmen including Dhirubhai Ambani, Rahul Bajaj, Aditya Birla, R.P. Goenka and Ratan Tata.

    The Rahul Bajaj book is a one-person biography, so naturally the two books are very different. It is a comprehensive history of his life, and through his rich and fascinating life, it also captures the story of an evolving India over several decades.

    My latest book took over a year to put together - lockdowns and challenges in accessing data and business information are just two areas that perforce slowed the writing, despite our awe of digital technology.

    Close

    Related stories

    You write in the introduction that the book looks at Rahul Bajaj’s life and contributions through three lenses:
    i) The Leadership Lens
    ii) The intersection of business, government, and society
    iii) Building a lasting legacy

    Could you give us your favourite anecdotes from the book that capture any one of these?

    Chapter 11, 'The Difficulty of Being Good' may interest your readers. Bajaj and Rupa returned from the Harvard Business School in the mid-1960s. This was the era of the scooter. Production was closely licensed by the MRTP Commission (monopolistic and restrictive trade practices commission). Rahul Bajaj's father, Kamalnayan, put Rahul on the job of trying to obtain permissions for increased production. It clearly illustrates the intersection of business, government and society.

    Chapter 27, 'The Waltz Of The Insurance Moguls' is another chapter which may interest your readers, especially pg 201+, where Bajaj considers his options.

    Regarding 'a lasting legacy', I hope readers will consider the Bajaj history and cherry pick those events which most interest them.

    Of course, every reader will have a different and distinct view of this book in his/her hand.

    Rahul Bajaj passed away a few weeks before the book came out. Had he seen the manuscript/a draft of it? Did you have any inkling at the time of writing that he may be nearing the end of his life?

    No comments.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #books #Gita Piramal #Rahul Bajaj #Rahul Bajaj: An Extraordinary Life
    first published: Apr 3, 2022 08:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.