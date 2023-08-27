Bullish on India | Indian cities of the future: A map for 2047

Bangalore Palace. Indian cities must take an approach based on the three fundamental pillars of infrastructure, inclusivity, and innovation to become great by 2047. (Photo by Keith Lobo via Pexels)

As India gears up to celebrate 100 years of Independence in 2047, we look at how Indian cities can restore the glory of the past and be futuristic and liveable. This is where urban designer and architect Naresh Narasimhan comes into the picture. As an old-time Bengalurean, he has seen his city, which incidentally, will turn 500 years old in 2037, become unbearably crowded and plagued with traffic jams. According to him, creating a long-term vision for the city, and the path toward sensitive planning need to be anything but traditional. “Indian cities will need to adopt a comprehensive and visionary planning approach, integrating three fundamental pillars - infrastructure, inclusivity, and innovation – to become great by 2047," Narasimhan opines. Here are some of his suggestions:

Sustainable infrastructure

· Invest in efficient and eco-friendly transportation systems, such as metro networks and BRT corridors, to alleviate congestion and reduce emissions.

· Emphasize green spaces and energy-efficient buildings to create healthier and more sustainable urban environments.

· Integrate renewable energy sources and smart grids to power cities sustainably and reduce their ecological footprint.

· Decentralized service infrastructure to mitigate risk.

Inclusive development

· Focus on mixed-use urban planning to promote social diversity and cohesive communities.

· Implement affordable housing initiatives and slum redevelopment projects to bridge the economic divide and provide decent living conditions for all.

· Invest in education, skill development, and accessible healthcare facilities to empower the workforce and improve overall quality of life.

· Optimize underutilized spaces within the core city. Densify to arrest sprawl.

Densify underutilized areas in the city to arrest sprawl. (Photo by Madvortex via Pexels)

Cutting-edge innovation

· Harness technology and data-driven solutions to create smart cities with improved urban services and efficient governance.

· Develop intelligent urban mobility solutions, like autonomous vehicles and smart traffic management systems, to address transportation challenges.

· Utilize technology for waste management, water conservation, and disaster management to create resilient and sustainable cities.

According to Narasimhan, a world-class city needs:

Better-quality public spaces: We must emphasize the importance of green spaces and public spaces. Urban planners need to integrate green corridors, parks, and recreational areas, fostering healthier and greener environments.

Collaboration: Collaboration among stakeholders, including between government departments (inter-intra), private sectors, urban planners, and citizens, is essential for strategizing and funding transformative projects.

· Public-private partnerships can unlock innovative funding models to efficiently utilize resources for urban development.

· Revive and preserve India's cultural heritage by protecting historical landmarks and integrating traditional architecture into city planning for distinct urban identities.

Citizen engagement: Foster a sense of ownership and pride in cities through active community involvement. So, there’s a need to promote civic responsibility and sustainable practices to maintain cleaner and well-maintained public spaces and infrastructure.

Past forward: Revive and preserve India's cultural heritage by protecting historical landmarks and integrating traditional architecture into city planning for distinct urban identities.

And here’s something extra for Bengaluru. Narasimhan remarks, “As in most Indian cities, Bengaluru’s decisions are made at the state government level, with some power held by the municipal corporation. As the city continues to expand outward, it is even more important for the city to decentralize governance and empower the metropolitan and local wards.”

Re-route buses to serve demographic movement. (Photo by Chandan Suman via Pexels)

Bengaluru’s Path to 2047

Easing traffic

· It is recommended that the city commission a comprehensive mobility mapping of the bus routes and propose re-routing of buses to serve demographic movement which is not based on location of depots (as is done at present).

· Upgrade the existing fleet with a goal to convert 100 percent of the buses to E-buses over a period of time.

· Promote an intermodal approach to physical transit planning, fares and operations using a universal mobility payment portal.

· Implement infrastructure that is conducive to improving last mile connectivity.

· Implement the concept of a congestion charge applicable for all non-exempt vehicles entering Bengaluru city during busy periods with the aim of reducing traffic congestion and improving journey times for buses, cars, and delivery vehicles.

Making the city work

· Bangalore’s growth dynamics point towards growing energy-use coupled with an inadequate public transport system, and increasing water scarcity. The BBMP should be empowered to take on all the roles assigned to Urban Local Bodies by the 74th Amendment, and the parastatals dissolved or roles defines in such a way that they do not interfere with the working of the BBMP. Furthermore, these agencies will be accountable to and report to the BBMP, as per the provisions of the Constitution Act, 1992.

· Harness data technology and data-driven solutions used to create improved urban services and efficient governance. Bengaluru needs to have a holistic database on physical and social infrastructure covering the entire city area and all segments and age groups of population including migrants. Health and education are key areas where data at a granular level are needed. Disaggregated data on municipal income and expenditure are also important for evidence-based policy formulation at the local level. This in turn helps in coordinated planning and project implementation across agencies and has the potential to greatly reduce expenses of the exchequer by minimizing project delays and reducing the duplicity of works.

· Leverage the city’s history and culture as a driver for tourism and economy. Focus on Bengaluru’s natural heritage – its tanks and rajakaluves. Action a holistic plan to transform this currently grey infrastructure into green. Create designated protected zones within Bengaluru city.