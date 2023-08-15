Bullish on India | An air pollution-free India by 2047 is not a Utopian dream

Compact cities to reduce distances and cut energy-intensive travel, strengthening municipal governance for near 100 percent reuse and recycling of waste and significant greening and soil stabilization to cut dust pollution, are some of the steps towards an air pollution-free India by 2047. (Photo by Tim Mossholder via Pexels)

The man-made monster called air pollution is getting bigger and stronger by the day. So, 24 years from now, when independent India turns 100, will gas masks become part of our attire? Or would it be possible for us to breathe clean air in 2047 at all?

Experts in the field say a pollution-free India is not a Utopian dream and is achievable. However, it requires strict, pointed, concerted, consistent and years-long efforts that go beyond state jurisdictions as air pollution knows no boundaries.

Mass transit will be a big part of the solution. (Photo by Shantanu Goyal via Pexels)

Urgent action with speed

“Vision 2047 has to recognize that air pollution is among the avoidable causes of deaths and illness. If we act on time, clean air can save lives, increase productive life years, improve welfare gain, protect vulnerable communities, and provide co-benefits of climate change mitigation,” says Anumita RoyChowdhury, executive director of research and advocacy at Centre for Science and Environment.

Listing a few goals, RoyChowdhury says binding clean air targets based on more stringent national ambient air quality standards can catalyze pollution-abatement strategies such as clean and affordable renewable energy in industries, small businesses, power plants, and households. RoyChowdhury bats for mass transit systems, promotion of walking and cycling, ambitious targets for zero emission vehicles and a big shift of freight from roadways to railways and waterways.

Among other measures, she suggests compact cities to reduce distances and cut energy-intensive travel, strengthening municipal governance for near 100 percent reuse and recycling of waste and significant greening and soil stabilization to cut dust pollution.

“These measures need short-, medium- and long-term milestones for infrastructure and system development, committed funding, pricing and taxation measures, institutional preparedness, and industry participation. Convergence of multi-sector funding schemes can maximize clean air gains. The present strategies are not yet designed for scalable impact across cities, towns and villages.”

Pointed strategies

Simi Mehta, CEO and editorial director, Impact and Policy Research Institute, says a completely pollution-free India by 2047 is an ambitious, yet attainable goal that requires a combination of policy changes, technological advancements, community involvement, and public awareness. Mehta lists a few steps to achieve this goal:

*Invest heavily in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear power to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Promote electric vehicles, develop charging infrastructure.

*Implement and enforce strict emission standards for industries and power plants. Encourage industries to adopt cleaner technologies.

*Develop efficient public transport systems and promote cycling and walking infrastructure to reduce congestion and pollution.

*Implement effective waste management practices to reduce open burning and landfill emissions. Encourage waste segregation, recycling, and composting.

*Plant trees and create green spaces in urban areas to absorb pollutants and improve air quality. Implement urban planning that prioritizes green infrastructure.

*Establish a robust air quality monitoring network to track pollution levels. Share real-time air quality data with the public to raise awareness and drive collective action.

*Encourage organic and sustainable farming practices to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Minimize stubble burning and promote alternative uses for crop residue.

*Launch awareness campaigns about the health risks of air pollution and encourage responsible behavior such as reducing the use of personal vehicles, avoiding burning waste, and conserving energy.

*Enforce strict emission standards for vehicles. Incentivize the adoption of cleaner vehicle technologies.

*Collaborate with neighbouring countries to address transboundary air pollution issues. Share best practices and technologies.

*Invest in research and development of solutions.

*Formulate and enforce comprehensive air quality policies at both national and local levels. Establish dedicated government bodies to oversee air quality management and enforce regulations.

“Attaining these goals will take time, consistent commitment, and adaptive strategies,” Mehta said.

Sharing real-time air quality data with the public would help to raise awareness and drive collective action. (Photo via Pixabay/Pexels)

Plan beyond boundaries

Another crucial aspect is airshed-level planning, which experts say will go a long way in alleviating the problem.

An airshed is a geographical area sharing a common and discrete air mass because of climate, topography or meteorology. Pollution in one part is most likely to affect other parts of the airshed.

For example, a polluting source in Delhi’s neighbouring cities will affect air quality in the capital and vice-versa. Or stubble-burning in Punjab affecting Delhi’s air.

“Air pollution requires regional action because polluted air affects all cities, towns and villages in a common airshed,” RoyChowdhury says.

In a paper titled ‘Regulating air quality at an airshed level in India’, produced by the Initiative on Climate, Energy and Environment at the Centre for Policy Research, environmental lawyer Shibani Ghosh and co-authors Bhargav Krishna and Abinaya Sekar outline the importance of airshed planning.

“Planning and implementation of mitigation measures at the airshed-level need to be integrated into regulatory processes,” Ghosh told Moneycontrol.

The west-central Indo-Gangetic plains comprising Punjab (India and Pakistan), Haryana, parts of Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh is one such airshed. Bihar, Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bangladesh form another. Odisha-Chhattisgarh and Eastern Gujarat-Western Maharashtra are two other airsheds.

“A coordinated effort across a region supporting consistent and uniform measures against similar pollution sources is likely to lead to greater gains,” states the paper shared with Moneycontrol.

The authors say air pollution is a pan-India problem, and there is no reason to continue an urban focus. “It is imperative for air quality governance to transition from a city-centric approach to an airshed approach.”

The present regulatory set-up focuses on point sources and the jurisdictional mandate of regulatory bodies aligns with state or city boundaries. And that needs to change.

New regulatory architecture

To effectively regulate pollution and reduce pollution exposure, this regulatory architecture needs to adopt an airshed-level approach.

The authors say state governments should notify airsheds as ‘air pollution control areas’ under the Air Act.

More importantly, the paper says the Centre should constitute multi-stakeholder institutions for each airshed under the Environment Protection Act.

Each airshed could have a different committee or commission. Its members could include senior Central and state bureaucrats related to environment, health, transport, rural and urban development and industry; chief secretaries of states; heads of local bodies, and subject experts.

Such airshed regulatory institutions will be a focal point for standard setting, policy guidance, planning and knowledge generation for the airshed, the authors say.

“By adopting a regional perspective and introducing reforms such as the proposed airshed-level institution and nested hybrid monitoring networks, India is much better positioned to address the complex challenges posed by air pollution,” the authors say.