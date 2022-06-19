English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Father's Day 2022: Anand Mahindra shares throwback pic with dad, says 'wish I could welcome him'

    Noting his father's "bold aspirations" Anand Mahindra said he had never spoken to him about these plans. The industrialist also urged people to talk and learn more about their parents while they are around.

    Ankita Sengupta
    June 19, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
    Father's Day 2022: Late Harish Mahindra with son Anand Mahindra. (Image credit: @anandmahindra/Twitter)

    Father's Day 2022: Late Harish Mahindra with son Anand Mahindra. (Image credit: @anandmahindra/Twitter)


    On Father's Day 2022, Anand Mahindra shared a throwback photo and a short note on one of his favourite memories with father Harish Mahindra.

    "As a child, it was always special to be be allowed to go to the airport to see my father off or greet him on his return from business trips," tweeted the industrialist. "On Father's Day, I think of him and wish I could go to the airport again to welcome him back."

    Earlier this month, the Mahindra Group chairman had also shared a copy of his late father's application to The Fletcher School at Tufts University in Boston.

    Written in 1945, the documents were maintained as confidential for 75 years and were declassified only last year.

    Close

    Related stories

    In the application, Harsh Mahindra had written about wanting to be in foreign service because India "desperately needs men trained in International Affairs" as in 1945 the country did not have a foreign policy.

    Noting his father's "bold aspirations" Anand Mahindra said he had never spoken to him about these plans. The industrialist also urged people to talk and learn more about their parents while they are around.

    Read more: In India, it's Arnold Subhashnagar, William Dharampal: A Twitter exchange, courtesy Anand Mahindra
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Father's Day 2022 #Harish Mahindra #Mahindra group
    first published: Jun 19, 2022 10:46 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.