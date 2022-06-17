English
    Father and son crossed paths as Railways employees. It made for an epic selfie

    Moneycontrol News
    June 17, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
    Father and son, both Railways employees, posed for a selfie as their trains crossed. (Image credit: Suresh__dhaka29/Twitter)

    Ahead of Father’s Day, a father and son selfie is going viral on social media. It’s not hard to figure out why the selfie is winning hearts online. It captures, after all, a rare moment that the father and son, both employees of the Railways, crossed paths on different trains.

    As their trains crossed, the son whipped out his cell phone to take a selfie that was later shared on social media. Although the pic dates back to 2019, it resurfaced on Facebook recently and began to go viral all over again.

    On Twitter, where the picture made its way quickly after surfacing on Facebook, the pic has racked up thousands of ‘likes’ and comments.

    According to Jago News 24, the photo features a man named Wasibur Rahman Shuvo, who works as a TT or travel ticket examiner with Bangladesh Railways. His father, meanwhile, is a guard with the Railways.

    The two crossed paths by sheer coincidence back in 2019, while father was on duty at the Border Express train and son on Drutayan Express. At the time, Rahman shared the photo on Facebook with the caption: Dad and I, crossing at Phulbari station, Chilahati-bounded border and Dhaka-bound Express. Dad is on duty, I’m also on duty.”
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 02:22 pm
