'Everyone with Aadhaar must get verified': Kangana Ranaut on Elon Musk's $8 fee

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday backed billionaire Elon Musk’s move to charge Twitter users $8 for the blue tick of verification, calling it the “best social media platform that is there right now”. “I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don’t have an authentic existence,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

“Everyone who has an Aadhaar card must get verified, as simple as that.”

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been permanently suspended for violation of policies since May 2021. She had posted a series of tweets on the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after the 2021 assembly election results were declared.

“There are no free lunches in the world,” she wrote, saying that paying a fee for verification of an account will help maintain its integrity.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, last week declared an $8 per month fee for the blue tick to verify users' accounts, arguing the plan to charge users for the blue tick would solve the platform's issues with bots and trolls while creating a new revenue stream for the company. The controversial move has been the biggest talking point on the internet since the last couple of days.

Earlier, Twitter had removed a number of tweets made from Ranaut’s account for violating the platform's policies. The tweets made in connection with the farmers' protest were deleted by Twitter in February 2021.

Ranaut's account was also briefly suspended over her controversial remarks about "Tandav" creators.

While suspending her account in May 2021, Twitter had said that the action as being taken due to "repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy".The actor had over 3 million followers on Twitter.