YouTube's top 10 trending videos of 2021, US edition. See full list

YouTube top trending 2021: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris inauguration is the eighth most-watched YouTube video in 2021.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s inauguration in January and a survival challenge from MrBeast, one of the top-earning YouTubers in the world, ruled the US charts for the most-watched YouTube videos in 2021, the video platform has revealed. Collectively, the top 10 videos were viewed more than 485 million times and for around 70 million hours, YouTube said on Thursday.

The channels behind them total more than 238 million subscribers.

Other videos in the US list of most-watched on YouTube this year are Weeknd’s much memeified performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, a hot take on one of the most talked-about games of the year, a scripted morality lesson, a moving musical audition, and a fight against zombies.

MrBeast once again took the Number 1 spot on this year’s top creators’ list. His recent recreation of Korean thriller “Squid Game” has collected over 135 million views. Indian-origin Dhar Mann, who has 13.7 million subscribers, took the second spot on the list. A number of gamers, including Dream, TommyInnit, and Technoblade are also featured on the top creators’ list.



MrBeast - I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive



Dream - Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters



Mark Rober - Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer (who gets arrested)



NFL - The Weeknd’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime show



CoryxKenshin - Friday night Funkin’ KEEPS GEtTING BETTER AND BETTER (Part 2)



Dhar Mann - Kids MAKE FUN OF Boy with AUTISM, Instantly Regret It



America’s Got Talent - Golden Buzzer: Nightbirde's Original Song Makes Simon Cowell Emotional - America's Got Talent 2021



Biden Inaugural Committee - The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris | Jan. 20th, 2021



Forge Labs - I Spent 100 Days in a Zombie Apocalypse in Minecraft... Here's What Happened



Dude Perfect - Game Night Stereotypes

