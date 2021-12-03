MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:Last day to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Top Indian YouTubers in 2021, most-watched videos. See full list

YouTube India has released the list of top 10 trending videos of 2021, top 10 Indian YouTubers and top 10 music videos this year.

Moneycontrol News
December 03, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
YouTube top 2021: Village Cooking Channel is among the top Indian content creators of 2021.

YouTube top 2021: Village Cooking Channel is among the top Indian content creators of 2021.


Singer Jubin Nautyal's superhit song "Lut Gaye", starring actor Emraan Hashmi, was the most watched music video of the year in India on YouTube, and "Zombie: The Living Dead", a 40-minute horror-comedy film by channel Round2Hell, the top trending video of 2021.

Among the top Indian YouTuber’s of 2021 is Tamil Nadu-based “Village Cooking Channel”.

YouTube India has released the list of top 10 trending videos of 2021, top 10 Indian YouTubers and top 10 music videos this year.

Badshah and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s "Paani Paani" and "Saiyaan Ji" and "Raataan Lambiyan" from the film “Shershaah” movie were among the other songs that made it to the top 10 watched music videos in India.

YouTube channel Round2Hell, with over 23.6 million subscribers, was also listed as one of the top 10 creators in the country. The list of top creators majorly comprised gaming channels.

Close

Related stories

TVF's Aspirants "UPSC - Optional Mein Kya Hai", "The Land of Bigg Boss" by creator Ajay Nagar, popularly known as Carry Minati, "The Mummy Returns" by creator Ashish Chanchalani and "Bhide Jumps Off Balcony" from serial "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" were among the top 10 trending videos of the year.

Here are 2021’s top trending YouTube videos in India:

  • Zombie: The Living Dead

  • Paagal Beta 13

  • TVF's Aspirants "UPSC - Optional Mein Kya Hai

  • The Land of Bigg Boss by Ajay Nagar, popularly known as Carry Minati

  • FreeFire World Series 2021 Singapore Finals

  • The Mummy Returns by Ashish Chanchalani

  • Bhai-Behan Aur Chudail by Rachit Rojha

  • Dindora: Ep O1: Lag Gayi by BB Ki Vines

  • Roommate-Stand Up Comedy Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi

  • Bhide Jumps Off Balcony from serial "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah"


Here are 2021’s top YouTube creators in India:

  • Total Gaming

  • Techno Gamers

  • Jkk Entertainment

  • Crazy XYZ

  • A_S Gaming

  • Lokesh Gamer

  • Mr Indian Hacker

  • Village Cooking Channel

  • Round2hell

  • Gyan Gaming

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s inauguration in January and a survival challenge from MrBeast, one of the top-earning YouTubers in the world, ruled the US charts for the most-watched YouTube videos in 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #YouTube
first published: Dec 3, 2021 11:39 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.