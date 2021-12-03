Top Indian YouTubers in 2021, most-watched videos. See full list

YouTube top 2021: Village Cooking Channel is among the top Indian content creators of 2021.

Singer Jubin Nautyal's superhit song "Lut Gaye", starring actor Emraan Hashmi, was the most watched music video of the year in India on YouTube, and "Zombie: The Living Dead", a 40-minute horror-comedy film by channel Round2Hell, the top trending video of 2021.

Among the top Indian YouTuber’s of 2021 is Tamil Nadu-based “Village Cooking Channel”.

YouTube India has released the list of top 10 trending videos of 2021, top 10 Indian YouTubers and top 10 music videos this year.

Badshah and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s "Paani Paani" and "Saiyaan Ji" and "Raataan Lambiyan" from the film “Shershaah” movie were among the other songs that made it to the top 10 watched music videos in India.

YouTube channel Round2Hell, with over 23.6 million subscribers, was also listed as one of the top 10 creators in the country. The list of top creators majorly comprised gaming channels.

TVF's Aspirants "UPSC - Optional Mein Kya Hai", "The Land of Bigg Boss" by creator Ajay Nagar, popularly known as Carry Minati, "The Mummy Returns" by creator Ashish Chanchalani and "Bhide Jumps Off Balcony" from serial "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" were among the top 10 trending videos of the year.



Zombie: The Living Dead



Paagal Beta 13



TVF's Aspirants "UPSC - Optional Mein Kya Hai



The Land of Bigg Boss by Ajay Nagar, popularly known as Carry Minati



FreeFire World Series 2021 Singapore Finals



The Mummy Returns by Ashish Chanchalani



Bhai-Behan Aur Chudail by Rachit Rojha



Dindora: Ep O1: Lag Gayi by BB Ki Vines



Roommate-Stand Up Comedy Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi



Bhide Jumps Off Balcony from serial "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah"





Total Gaming



Techno Gamers



Jkk Entertainment



Crazy XYZ



A_S Gaming



Lokesh Gamer



Mr Indian Hacker



Village Cooking Channel



Round2hell



Gyan Gaming



Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s inauguration in January and a survival challenge from MrBeast, one of the top-earning YouTubers in the world, ruled the US charts for the most-watched YouTube videos in 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)