What to watch on Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and other OTT platforms in September

'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story', co-directed by Hansal Mehta, released on SonyLIV on September 1.

Binge-watch season is on with a range of diverse genres and fun films, docuseries, K-drama, Asian reality shows, on all streaming platforms this month. Right from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haddi, Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003 to Juhi Chawla-Babil Khan's Friday Night Plan, there are quite a few much-awaited shows to watch this September. Here’s our list:

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, SonyLIV, September 1

Based on Abdul Karim Telgi’s life, who was the key culprit responsible for the Rs 30,000 crore Stamp Paper scandal way back in 2003, this much-awaited thriller series directed by Tushar Hiranandani and Hansal Mehta will have many interesting twists and turns.

Happy Ending, Netflix, September 1

This romantic comedy written and directed by Joosje Duk, starring Gaite Jansen and Martijn Lakemeier is about a couple who are celebrating their first anniversary and how things take a turn in their relationship.

A Day And A Half, Netflix, September 1

Directed by Fares Fares this film is about a man who kidnaps his estranged wife just to get his daughter back.

The Freelancer Disney+ Hotstar, September 1

Starring Mohit Raina and Anupam Kher, this Neeraj Pandey film is based on 'A Ticket To Syria', where an ex-cop turned mercenary takes up the almost impossible task of rescuing a newly married girl trapped in that country.

Friday Night Plan, Netflix, September 1

Written-directed by Vatsal Neelakantan, this coming-of-age teen comedy-drama is inspired by cult films Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Project X, and Superbad. It stars Juhi Chawla along with Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, Ninad Kamat, Ria Chaudhary, Aditya Jain, and Medha Rana. The film is about two bickering brothers who secretly go off to attend a happening party when their mother is out of town on a work trip.

The Wheel of Time Season 2, Amazon Prime Video, September 1

The eight-episode series is about a powerful sorceress played by Rosamund Pike, who along with five young villagers goes on a dangerous journey to look for the reincarnation of the Dragon, that could either save or destroy the world. The show is based on Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson’s fantasy series.

Disenchantment Part 5, Netflix, September 1

This will be the fifth and final season of the Matt Groening-created adult animated fantasy comedy series. It will run for 10 episodes.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5, Jio Cinema, September 2

This romance drama series with lead actors Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor will have the character of Manik propose to Nandini, and she will accept. The show will resolve a lot of issues from the previous seasons.

Is She The Wolf? Netflix, September 3

This hit, award-winning Japanese reality show that ran for 13 seasons, is about 10 people looking for love with a saboteur woman or wolf amongst them.

6ixtynin9 The Series ,Netflix, September 6

This thriller mystery drama is about Toon, a woman fired from her job, who gets a cardboard box full of cash delivered to her door. She decides to keep it. Soon, the goons who left the millions in cash at her doorstep, come back for it and things take a wrong turn. This series is an adaptation of Pen-Ek Ratanaruang’s film ‘6ixtynin9’.

Predators, Netflix, September 6

This nature documentary series on predators like cheetahs, polar bears, wild dogs and others has Academy Award nominee, Tom Hardy, as the narrator.

Tahir’s House, Netflix, September 6

This comedy drama is about a family of amateur entrepreneurs who try to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but branching out isn't easy.

Reporting for Duty, September 6

This Brazilian comedy series is about what all he has to go through when a small town cop, Suzano, takes over the role of the police chief at a new precinct.

I am Groot Season 2, Disney+ Hotstar, September 6

This series into its second season follows the mischievous adventures of Baby Groot. This cute comedy show is set amid Marvel’s Guardians of Galaxy Vol.2 and Avengers: Infinity Wars.

Infamy, Netflix, September 6

Created by Anna Maliszewska, this drama series is about a teenager who pursues dreams and grapples with the duality of life.

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America, Netflix, September 6

This documentary is about survivors, whistleblowers and experts recounting the decades long cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact.

Haddi, Zee 5, September 7

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, this edge-of-the-seat crime-thriller is about a transgender and her vengeance and how she steps into the world of crime.

Top Boy: Season 3, Netflix, September 7

This compelling thriller drama, set on the fictional Summerhouse estate in east London is in its final season. The story is about the rivalry of drug kingpins, gangs, and the police.

What If, Netflix, September 7

This one is about a newlywed couple who set out on their honeymoon to an island. What happens then, how do they deal with the tough choices they face?

Dear Child, Netflix, September 7

Based on Romy Hausmann's bestselling novel of the same name, this psychological thriller is about a woman who is held captive in a cabin in the forest until she escapes. Investigators look at the dark truth behind an unsolved disappearance 13 years ago.

Virgin River, Season 5 Part 1, Netflix, September 7

The fifth season of the most-anticipated show Virgin River will drop the first eight episodes on the day of release and will have two festive specials on November 30. The popular series starring Martin Henderson, Jack Sheridan, Tim Matheson, Dr. Vernon Mullins, Alexandra Breckenridge, Melinda Monroe and others is touted to have new twists.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 3, Netflix, September 7

There’s an imminent threat of world destruction upon Po and Team Dragon Knight. How will they save the world this time?

Selling the OC Season 2, Netflix, September 8

Reputations matter in the Orange County real estate listings business as it returns with its second season. This show is about young agents who are willing to risk it all as they go about their businesses in the real estate market.

Burning Body, Netflix, September 8

Inspired by true events, this mystery drama thriller series is about a police officer who is killed and immolated and how all the focus falls on two other agents.

Sitting in Bars With Cake, Amazon Prime Video, September 8

This is another show Inspired by true events and follows two 20-something best friends navigating life in LA. This show celebrates friendship, as the friends go to bars, meet people and have cake and take to cake barring.

Jaane Jaan, Netflix, September 21

This one undoubtedly is one of the most awaited films on the OTT platform this year. With an awe-inspiring star cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma this mystery-thriller marks Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut. Written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh it is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. Kapoor Khan, a single mother, based in Kalimpong, tries to cover up the murder of her ex with her neighbour’s help.