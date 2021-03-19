Television records highest ad volume since 2017 in January and February this year: BARC

Representative image

Advertising volumes on TV are off to a good start this year.

In January and February this year, ad volume levels were the highest ever in last five years, according to data by Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC).

"Total ad volumes in 2021 (January-February) is at an all time high since 2017, registering a growth of 21 percent compared to the same period in 2020," said BARC in its report released on March 19.

When it comes to genres, movies and music+youth registered higher growth at 25 percent and 24 percent respectively, followed by general entertainment channels (GECs) and news with 21 percent and 18 percent growth respectively during January and February 2021 over the same period in 2020.

“Continuing the momentum built in H2 of 2020, TV ad volumes have had the most promising start. A lot of sectors/categories, and key non-FMCG brands, also seem to have increased their presence on TV during this period which augurs well for the medium,” said, Aaditya Pathak, Head – Client Partnership & Revenue Function, BARC India.

In terms of advertisers, TV last year saw new advertisers coming on board including e-commerce category which had increased ad volumes on TV during lockdown. The category has continued to increase ad volumes in 2021 as well. And this year it has seen a 21 percent growth in January and February period in terms of ad volumes.

Other categories like retail and building, industry and land materials, are also increasing spends this year, compared to 2020.

The new entrants this year include brands like Whitehat Jr, Harpic Power Plus and Vaseline Intensive Care.

The BARC report also pointed out that non-FMCG brands have increased their presence on TV during January and February 2021 as compared to last year.

Lizol, Dettol and Harpic are the most advertised brands during January and February this year.

Overall, share of top 10 advertisers has increased by 35 percent. What is interesting is that share of next 40 advertisers too has seen a significant growth this year. Share of next 40 advertisers on TV has grown by 25 percent this year as compared to 2020. The remaining advertisers have seen a five percent growth on TV this year.