Through the ages: Here’s why brand Amitabh Bachchan is here to stay

Another year passes and Amitabh Bachchan is still going strong both on the big and small screens. Turning 77 on his birthday on October 11, he once again reiterates the fact that age is no bar.

From films and television to the endorsement space, Bachchan remains relevant. Vinay Kanchan, brand storyteller and author of Sportivity says does not see the legendary actor's brand value declining.

In fact, Bachchan currently endorses 15 brands and has maintained his 8th spot in the 2018 Duff and Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation Report, with a brand value of Rs 41.2 crore.

"In our country, Bachchan is probably the biggest brand there is. There are many reasons for it. Bachchan is timeless and classy because he someone who has been there for four decades," adds Kanchan.

Kanchan thinks that the actor's stint on Sony's quiz show Kaun Benga Crorepati (KBC), gave him a second lease of life with a show that resonated with a lot of people.

"It has not always been a rosy path for him he had tough times. But he came back stronger," he said.

According to Forbes 2018 celebrity rich list, Bachchan’s earnings stood at Rs 96.17 crore and he remains in the top 10 at rank seven, competing with young stars such as Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

"He has survived three generations of actors coming and taking that place away from him. Hence, brand Amitabh Bachchan is here to stay and this can be said only for one or two people in the country. If you look at his contemporaries you do not see them anywhere," Kanchan said.

He added, "Bachchan’s peers in Hollywood like Robert De Niro, who were doing very well when the actor was the angry young man in the 70s, are also not as relevant to today’s youth as Bachchan is to the Indian youth still."

This year Big B kept his fans on the edge of their seats in the theatres with his offering Badla that has become one of the most profitable films of 2019. Made at Rs 10 crore, the crime drama stood tall at the box office thanks to its compelling storyline and minted around Rs 88 crore.

And the actor is still ruling the big screen with his new venture Sye Raa which has raked in around Rs 191 crore worldwide within seven days of its release. The film hit theatres on October 2.

Plus, there is KBC which keeps him present on people’s consciousness and very much in the consideration set all year long, said Kanchan.