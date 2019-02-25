The 2019 Academy Awards: Here's a list of Oscar winners who made it big

The most-anticipated award show of 2019 - the Oscars - is finally over. Here's the list of the big winners this year: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/16 Best Picture: "Green Book" (Image: Reuters) 2/16 Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma” (Image: Reuters) 3/16 Best Actress: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite” (Image: Reuters) 4/16 Best Actor: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Image: Reuters) 5/16 Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Image: Reuters) 6/16 Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” (Image: Reuters) 7/16 Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma” (Image: Reuters) 8/16 Best Original Screenplay: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly , “Green Book” (Image: Reuters) 9/16 Best Adapted Screenplay: Charlie Wachtel, David Robinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee, “BlackKklansman” (Image: Reuters) 10/16 Best Original Song: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” (Image: Reuters) 11/16 Best Foreign Language Film: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma” (Image: Reuters) 12/16 Best Animated Feature: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Image: Reuters) 13/16 Best Visual Effects: Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J D Schwalm, “First Man” (Image: Reuters) 14/16 Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson, “Black Panther” (Image: Reuters) 15/16 Best Documentary Short: “Period. End of Sentence.” (Image: Reuters) 16/16 Best Documentary Feature: “Free Solo” (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 25, 2019 02:14 pm