you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The 2019 Academy Awards: Here's a list of Oscar winners who made it big

The most-anticipated award show of 2019 - the Oscars - is finally over. Here's the list of the big winners this year:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Best Picture: "Green Book" (Image: Reuters)
1/16

Best Picture: "Green Book" (Image: Reuters)
Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma" (Image: Reuters)
2/16

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma” (Image: Reuters)
Best Actress: Olivia Colman, "The Favourite" (Image: Reuters)
3/16

Best Actress: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite” (Image: Reuters)
Best Actor: Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody" (Image: Reuters)
4/16

Best Actor: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Image: Reuters)
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Image: Reuters)
5/16

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Image: Reuters)
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book" (Image: Reuters)
6/16

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” (Image: Reuters)
Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma" (Image: Reuters)
7/16

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma” (Image: Reuters)
Best Original Screenplay: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly , "Green Book" (Image: Reuters)
8/16

Best Original Screenplay: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly , “Green Book” (Image: Reuters)
Best Adapted Screenplay: Charlie Wachtel, David Robinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee, "BlackKklansman" (Image: Reuters)
9/16

Best Adapted Screenplay: Charlie Wachtel, David Robinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee, “BlackKklansman” (Image: Reuters)
Best Original Song: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" (Image: Reuters)
10/16

Best Original Song: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” (Image: Reuters)
Best Foreign Language Film: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma" (Image: Reuters)
11/16

Best Foreign Language Film: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma” (Image: Reuters)
Best Animated Feature: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (Image: Reuters)
12/16

Best Animated Feature: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Image: Reuters)
Best Visual Effects: Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J D Schwalm, "First Man" (Image: Reuters)
13/16

Best Visual Effects: Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J D Schwalm, “First Man” (Image: Reuters)
Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson, "Black Panther" (Image: Reuters)
14/16

Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson, “Black Panther” (Image: Reuters)
Best Documentary Short: "Period. End of Sentence." (Image: Reuters)
15/16

Best Documentary Short: “Period. End of Sentence.” (Image: Reuters)
Best Documentary Feature: "Free Solo" (Image: Reuters)
16/16

Best Documentary Feature: “Free Solo” (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 02:14 pm

tags #Entertainment #Oscars #world

