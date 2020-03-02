‘Sooryavanshi’ promo packs a punch, Akshay Kumar out to nab terrorists in Rohit Shetty’s action-drama-thriller

The wait is finally over. Ever since Sooryavanshi was announced with Akshay Kumar, there was immense curiosity about what the Rohit Shetty-directed film has to offer. After all, the filmmaker was putting together a cop universe with Singham (with Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (with Ranveer Singh) already in his fold. Now, with Akshay Kumar joining in as ‘Sooryavanshi’, it is meant to get bigger and better.

Well, if the film’s promo is any indication, this is clearly one of the biggest films ever for both Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. Lasting four minutes, it is much longer than a regular promo of a big film which typically lasts three minutes. However, there is a lot in there to be savoured and what makes it even more special is the fact that other than action and thrills (more about that later), Sooryavanshi has a massive plotline that is bound to find resonance in the audience.

Spoilers ahead: It picks the thread of terrorism that has loomed large over the city of Mumbai ever since 1993 and the riots that broke down. It reveals how 1,000 kilograms of RDX was brought into Mumbai and while close to half of that was used for the blasts, there was the remaining half which was hidden somewhere. Moreover, there were terrorists who were still on the loose in different parts of the world and Akshay Kumar, as Sooryavanshi, has a job in hand to put this to an end once for and all.

While this sets the stage for quite some dramatic encounters, there is a strong angle of communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims that is integrated into the narrative.

Meanwhile, a strong supporting cast comprising Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Javed Jaffrey and Kumud Mishra adds more weight to the proceedings.

Of course, a lot has been said about Sooryavanshi featuring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, and after watching the promo I can say it with confidence that their characters in Singham and Simmba have been very well woven into the plot. They clearly have a lot to offer than just be seen in a combo and the talk about their 'entry' into the proceedings is bound to bring the house down. As for the leading lady, Katrina Kaif, she is playing Akshay Kumar's wife in the film and impresses in the solitary dramatic dialogue that she gets to mouth in the promo.

That said, the film clearly belongs to Akshay Kumar and other than looking great, fitter than ever and not a year over 40, the superstar indulges in quite some dialogue-baazi and breath-taking action sequences which are going to be the highlight of Sooryavanshi. He does it all, right from helicopter stunts to a daredevil bike ride to bringing martial arts into action, making it a complete 'paisa vasool' experience for his huge fan-base. Moreover, he looks just perfect in the uniform, while even reminding of his Mohra and Khakee days.

The promo has set the tone and with three to four songs to follow in next three weeks, Sooryavanshi is now set to turn super-hot in a matter of time. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Rohit Shetty, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Sooryavanshi hits screens on March 24 at 6.00 pm.

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic. Views are personal)